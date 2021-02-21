Lottery Revealed for Adelaide International 2021 | February 21, 2021 | All news News and Features News and Events





The draw is scheduled for Adelaide International this week, a WTA 500 tournament held at the Adelaide Memorial Drive Tennis Center. Adelaide, Australia, February 21, 2021 | Leigh Rogers The main attraction action at Adelaide International starts tomorrow. World No.1 Ash Barty, who accepted a wildcard as a late entry, is returning to defend her title. She receives an opening farewell. The world No. 1 has reached a strong quarter-draw, which also includes other Grand Slam singles champions Sam Stosur and reigning Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek. Barty plays either China’s Zheng Saisai or American Danielle Collins in the second round. Stosur and Ajla Tomljanovic play both qualifiers in the first round, while 18-year-old Olivia Gadecki will face China’s eighth seed Wang Qiang. The final qualifying round is played tomorrow. Adelaide International 2021

Singles for women, first round Player rank Player rank [1] [WC] Ash Barty (AUS) 1 v Goodbye – [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 72 v qualifying – [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 112 v qualifying – [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) – v [8] Wang Qiang (CHN) 34 VIEW: Single lottery for women Adelaide International 2021 Australia has strong representation in the women’s doubles draw, with 14 Auses competing. Stosur, who was a mixed doubles finalist at the Australian Open 2021, is joining fellow Aussie Ellen Perez. Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma, an Aussie couple who pushed high seeds in three groups at the Australian Open 2021, have another tough round against last year finalists Roland Garros. Adelaide International 2021

Female doubles, first round Team Team Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) / Belinda Woolcock (AUS) v Lizette Cabrera (AUS) / Maddison Inglis (AUS) Ellen Perez (AUS) / Sam Stosur (AUS) v Hayley Carter (USA) / Luisa Stefani (BRA) Arina Rodionova (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) v Abbie Myers (AUS) / Ivana Popovic (AUS) Destanee Aiava (AUS) / Astra Sharma (AUS) v [3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA) / Alexa Guarchi (JU) Olivia Gadecki (AUS) / Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA) VIEW: Adelaide International 2021 Women’s Doubles Draw Tickets are on sale throughTicket manager. Tickets start at $ 20 for adults with free tickets for kids in all sessions.

