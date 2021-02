The beginning of the space station evaluates the mathematician ‘Hidden Figures’ | World News

CAPA CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) A space station supply ship named after the NASA Black mathematician featured in the film Hidden Figures was launched into orbit on Saturday, the 59th anniversary of the historic launch of John Glenn. Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus capsule called SS Katherine Johnson is due to arrive at the International Space Station on Monday after its release from the east coast of Virginia. Johnson died almost exactly a year ago at the age of 101. Ms. Johnson was chosen for her handwritten calculations that helped launch the first Americans into space, as well as her achievements in breaking the glass ceiling behind the glass ceiling as said by a black woman, Frank DeMauro, a vice president of Northrop Grumman, on the verge of ascent. A homework for all of you is to go watch that movie after the launch of Cygnus. Johnsons numbers contributed to the flight on February 20, 1962, in which Glenn became the first American to orbit the world. Contributions to the success of Glenn’s flight by Johnson and other Black women were described in the 2017 film. They worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, 100 miles from the launch site on Wallops Island. Northrop Grumman launched the 4-tonne shipment to NASA early in the morning from Wallops, where temperatures were slightly above freezing. The Antares rocket was visible from the Carolinas in Connecticut, at least where the sky was clear. This will be the space station’s second delivery in less than a week. A Russian capsule was raised Wednesday with apples and oranges, among others. Oh, we love fresh food !!! tweeted Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. He noted that the space station flew over Virginia just 10 minutes before Saturday departure. Noguchi and six of his American and Russian crew companions can expect more apples as soon as Cygnus arrives, along with tomatoes, nuts, smoked salmon, parmesan and cheddar cheeses, caramel and coconut ribbons. The capsule also holds 120,000 small worms for a muscle experiment, as well as off-the-shelf computer equipment to increase data processing speed at the space station. Also flying: radiation detectors intended for NASA astronauts ‘moon landing program and a new system to turn more astronauts’ urine into drinking water. This is the supply of the 15th Northrop Grummans station to NASA. SpaceX is NASA’s other carrier. The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Department of Medical Education’s Scientific Education Department. AP is solely responsible for all content.

