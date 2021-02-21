Delhi seems to be heading towards reopening, taking on the challenges of the post-Covid era Delhi News

FILE: Workers sit in a wheelchair next to spice bags at a wholesale market in Delhi’s Old Quarter, Feb. 1. Reuters / Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI: With the growing number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi seems to be heading towards full reopening and taking on the challenges of the post-Covid era.From schools to colleges, courts to public transport, places and services that have so far functioned partly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic are moving towards a full reopening.

According to Saturday’s health bulletin, Delhi recorded 152 fresh cases of coronavirus, recording a marginal drop in the positivity rate as one death was reported.

FILE: A view of the Delhi market. (TOI: Anindya Chattopadhyay)

According to officials, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to hold a meeting Monday to decide on future action regarding Covid’s preparation and precautions.

File: Covid New Year Shopping at Sarojni Nagar Market, New Delhi. TOI: Ajay Kumar Gautam

Various resident welfare associations (RWAs), however, have warned that the government should take a safe approach and not open everything up completely yet.

The Delhi Court has announced that from March 15, all its judges will hold a physical hearing of the cases and the existing system under which only 11 benches – two groups of two judges each and nine groups of one judge – hear cases through modality physical will continue until March 12.

Covid-19: Delhi schools reopen to 10th and 12th grade students

The Supreme Court had limited on March 25, 2020 its functioning as well as that of the district courts until April 14, 2020.

It was then extended from time to time until January 16, 2021.

The Delhi Transport Corporation has also submitted a proposal for consideration at a DDMA meeting to allow passenger travel in the corridor or standing position on public transport buses in view of the Covid-19 falling issues in the city.

DDMA had in November last year allowed the running of DTC buses and groups with full seating capacity.

Prior to that, public transport bus service was resumed under unlock mitigation in May at half their seating capacity.

Similarly, subway services resumed in September last year allowing passengers to travel while following Covid protocols.

Schools in the national capital, which closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide blockade, reopened to students in grades 10 and 12 from January 18 followed by grades 9 and 11 from February 5.

The center had allowed the schools to reopen from October 15 last year, however, the Delhi government delayed the move until cases dropped to a lower level.

The CBSE has already announced that the board exams will take place from May 4, three months later than usual.

The Delhi government, which was thinking earlier about removing nursery admissions this year so that children would not have to spend another year in front of mobile screens and computers, also made some progress in the admissions process, and the application window opened on February 18. .

Universities like BD and JNU have also been partially reopened to students.

As JNU began the phased opening of the campus in November last year, Delhi University began the process earlier this month.

Various departments under the Delhi government are also working full force now.

Various markets, both regular and weekly, are now opening up.

According to Himanshu Vaish, president, the Panchshila RWA Cooperative Housing Association, in view of the severity of the virus and the lives lost by it, care must be taken.

“People themselves have learned a lot from the pandemic and so it would be better to take security measures and precautions until there is a final solution for Covid-19,” he said.

Echoing his views, Pankaj Agarwal, secretary general of Safdarjung RWA, said Covid-19 cases are on the rise in some states like Maharashtra.

“After the blockade relaxations, some people have become casual towards security measures. The government should face pressure from different neighborhoods to lift the restrictions, but I think the experts’ suggestions should be followed,” he said.

The total number of infections in the city stands at 6,37,755, while the number of deaths is 10,898. On Friday, 158 cases and one death were registered.

No deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third number of fatalities in a day stood zero in February.

Also on February 9, no fatalities from the infection were recorded in the national capital, for the first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No deaths from Covid-19 were recorded on February 13 either, the second time in the month when the number of one-day fatalities was zero.

Delhi registered 94 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months.