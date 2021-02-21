International
Delhi seems to be heading towards reopening, taking on the challenges of the post-Covid era Delhi News
From schools to colleges, courts to public transport, places and services that have so far functioned partly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic are moving towards a full reopening.
FILE: Workers sit in a wheelchair next to spice bags at a wholesale market in Delhi’s Old Quarter, Feb. 1. Reuters / Adnan Abidi
According to Saturday’s health bulletin, Delhi recorded 152 fresh cases of coronavirus, recording a marginal drop in the positivity rate as one death was reported.
FILE: A view of the Delhi market. (TOI: Anindya Chattopadhyay)
According to officials, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to hold a meeting Monday to decide on future action regarding Covid’s preparation and precautions.
File: Covid New Year Shopping at Sarojni Nagar Market, New Delhi. TOI: Ajay Kumar Gautam
Various resident welfare associations (RWAs), however, have warned that the government should take a safe approach and not open everything up completely yet.
The Delhi Court has announced that from March 15, all its judges will hold a physical hearing of the cases and the existing system under which only 11 benches – two groups of two judges each and nine groups of one judge – hear cases through modality physical will continue until March 12.
Covid-19: Delhi schools reopen to 10th and 12th grade students
The Supreme Court had limited on March 25, 2020 its functioning as well as that of the district courts until April 14, 2020.
It was then extended from time to time until January 16, 2021.
The Supreme Court had limited on March 25, 2020 its functioning as well as that of the district courts until April 14, 2020.
It was then extended from time to time until January 16, 2021.
The Delhi Transport Corporation has also submitted a proposal for consideration at a DDMA meeting to allow passenger travel in the corridor or standing position on public transport buses in view of the Covid-19 falling issues in the city.
DDMA had in November last year allowed the running of DTC buses and groups with full seating capacity.
Prior to that, public transport bus service was resumed under unlock mitigation in May at half their seating capacity.
Similarly, subway services resumed in September last year allowing passengers to travel while following Covid protocols.
Schools in the national capital, which closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide blockade, reopened to students in grades 10 and 12 from January 18 followed by grades 9 and 11 from February 5.
The center had allowed the schools to reopen from October 15 last year, however, the Delhi government delayed the move until cases dropped to a lower level.
The CBSE has already announced that the board exams will take place from May 4, three months later than usual.
The Delhi government, which was thinking earlier about removing nursery admissions this year so that children would not have to spend another year in front of mobile screens and computers, also made some progress in the admissions process, and the application window opened on February 18. .
Universities like BD and JNU have also been partially reopened to students.
As JNU began the phased opening of the campus in November last year, Delhi University began the process earlier this month.
Various departments under the Delhi government are also working full force now.
Various markets, both regular and weekly, are now opening up.
According to Himanshu Vaish, president, the Panchshila RWA Cooperative Housing Association, in view of the severity of the virus and the lives lost by it, care must be taken.
“People themselves have learned a lot from the pandemic and so it would be better to take security measures and precautions until there is a final solution for Covid-19,” he said.
Echoing his views, Pankaj Agarwal, secretary general of Safdarjung RWA, said Covid-19 cases are on the rise in some states like Maharashtra.
“After the blockade relaxations, some people have become casual towards security measures. The government should face pressure from different neighborhoods to lift the restrictions, but I think the experts’ suggestions should be followed,” he said.
The total number of infections in the city stands at 6,37,755, while the number of deaths is 10,898. On Friday, 158 cases and one death were registered.
No deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third number of fatalities in a day stood zero in February.
Also on February 9, no fatalities from the infection were recorded in the national capital, for the first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.
No deaths from Covid-19 were recorded on February 13 either, the second time in the month when the number of one-day fatalities was zero.
Delhi registered 94 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]