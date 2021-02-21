Made-in-Alberta Land draws international attention to the vibrant film and TV industry, led by award-winning teams

CALGARI – The landscapes of Alberta are more than ready for close, judging by some of the estimates that come for earth, an Alberta feature film directed by Robin Wright.

New York Times made earth a critic picks last week, though it seemed like the newspaper was more beloved to the cinematography than the film plot, written by the team of Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam.

The beauty of the mountainous regions of Alberta, Canada, is presented in both lush and sharp ways in Robin Wrights with its debut debut, earth, “writes critic Glenn Kenny.

(Earth was executive produced by Calgary’s Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev’s Nomadic Pictures along with Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf from Big Beach and Allyn Stewart and Lora Kennedy from Flashlight Films.)

IN People, Wright spoke with reporter Kara Warner about the experience of shooting a film in Kananaskis Country in October 2019.

“The weather in Alberta is very unpredictable,” she said, “and bad and you should be ready to shoot a summer scene in 75 degree weather with the sun outside, and then all of a sudden 30 minutes later,” [adapt to] a flood of rain and wind and freezing cold temperatures, “she explains.” So you had to keep dancing with the schedule, but it was worth it because it felt so much more authentic. What you see [onscreen] “We were there, our breath was coming out of our mouths in the cabin, it was so cold.”

It was not just Alberta landscapes that helped push earth, or

It was the local crew, said IATSE 212 president Damian Petti.

More than 95 percent of the crew who worked on this production were Albertans, many of whom were in key creative positions, such as the production designer (mostly responsible for the production look), wrote Trevor Smith, Petti, in an email to CTV News.

Over 150 Albertans worked on this project. Alberta has always been known for its spectacular views and the rugged, potential attitude of our crews who often work in extreme locations and climates with high efficiency.

earth is just one of a number of film and television productions that have landed in southern Alberta in recent months, a list that includes tribal (APTN), soul (Bellmedia), Joe Pickett (Paramount), a reboot of Fraggle Rock (Apple TV Plus), Guilty Party (CBS), while the producers say they have more expectations for the teams and studio space to be made available.

Throw in the last Ghost business film, and drama by Kevin Costner Let It Go, both shot in Calgary and High Level, in addition to a recent Hallmark film and the Albertas film and television industry is on a list that some industry experts say could translate into a $ 400 million infusion into the economy. Alberta at a time when it is particularly fragile.

(Demian Bichir co-stars in Land with Robin Wright. Photo Credit: Daniel Power / Focus Features)

‘SPIN-OFF NATURAL’

For Calgary-based producer Chad Oakes of Nomadic Pictures, the boom is partly due to the fact that Vancouver no longer has room (production) in the inn nor crews to save.

There is a natural spin-off for Alberta while their teams are overloaded, Oakes wrote, in an email to CTV News.

Another difficult catalyst that drives manufacturers to choose Alberta is the pandemic, Oakes said.

Alberta had the YYC Pilot Program which allowed the future U.S. / European team and crew to only need to be quarantined for 48 hours, instead of 14 days like the rest of Canada, Oakes said. A group of high-profile shows with big stars thought it was more appropriate for their talent.

What worries Oakes is that the quarantine rules have changed (in eight days) and will change again next week – although his production company Nomadic Pictures is currently thriving, with a Netflix series in pre-production in Vancouver, and two new TV series and two feature films that require a location to shoot.

The hope was to shoot in Alberta, but there are no teams available until the summer, he said. And now we are in competition with our studio partners in their other shows, so we do not know where and when we will be able to shoot them.

Luke Azevedo, Commissioner i Film, Television and Creative Industries at Calgary Economic Development, said the boom has resulted in increased infrastructure by setting up shops in the city as 2021 is being formed to be one of the best the local film and television industry has experienced.

We anticipate that we will see an increase in the crew base, even more absorption of infrastructure in the industrial and office space, because those organizations that have now either relocated to an area with an office that owns studios or operators, or equipment suppliers in film and television industry, Azevedo said in an interview with CTV News.

Some of the largest in the world and some of the largest in Canada have now made their home in Alberta, “he added,” and are making their home in the warehouse space created and remodeled by Alberta that has long-term commitments to film and TV “

It is not about once, he said. It is about the facilities that are accessible to the film and TV industry over the next five to 10 years.

earth was released theatrically in North America on February 12th. However, with most theaters closed in Canada, it is expected to receive a premium video-on-demand (PVOD) show in the first week of March.