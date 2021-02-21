Fourth-stage polls in Panchayat record 86.94% turnout in Vizag district





The fourth round of the gram panchayat election, which was held in six mandalas in the Visakhapatnam district, recorded 86.94% polls here on Sunday. The fourth and final round of elections reported the highest percentage of polls compared to those in the previous three rounds, according to officials. The first three phases recorded voting percentages of 84.23, 84.06 and 69.38 respectively in the revenue divisions of Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Paderu. The four phases of the Panchayat polls reported a voter turnout of 81.15% in the district. Elections were held in Anandapuram, Bheemili, Padmanabham, Parawada, Sabbavaram and mandals on Sunday. A large number of voters, especially young people and the elderly, were seen coming to the polling booths to cast their ballots. Although the turnout was only 17 in the first two hours, it gradually increased across all terms. Out of a total of 2.26 lakh voters, 1.96 lakh voters voted. The Pendurthi mandala recorded the highest poll percentage of 90.69, followed by the Anandapuram mandala with 88.80. A total of 279 candidates competed for 103 sarpanch posts and 1,965 candidates competed for 904 neighborhood member posts. As many as 117 sarpanch offices were notified of the election, of which 14 were unanimously elected. Similarly, 295 of the 1,200 ward members were unanimously elected. More than 1,500 police officers, including five ACP / DCP-grade officers, 10 District Inspectors, and 1,174 police officers, were deployed and control rooms opened. County Collector V. Vinay Chand said the election took place in a peaceful manner. He inspected the polling station at ZP High School in Vellanki village of Anandapuram mandala on Sunday evening. ASHA workers helped relocate older people to polling stations, he said.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos