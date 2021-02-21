“I want to choose my covidium vaccine.” Strong thoughts about Oxford vs. Pfizer appear in MB

The choice is complicated by the fact that there is not supposed to be any choice. There is no private opportunity in Britain for this. Vaccines are purchased, distributed and placed by the state-funded National Health Service, which serves everyone, rich and poor, for free at the service point, without allowing anyone to queue or choose.

The official policy of the NHS is to get what is offered, or as one spokesman put it: It will be Pfizer or Oxford on a site depending on deliveries. People can choose their favorite place but not their vaccine.

But, as in any system, there are internal endings and games, where staff working in health clinics, for example, can inform family and friends about what is on offer. Some people have run to the hospital dancing, doing or canceling vaccination appointments based on rumors of which shot is being injected where.

British regulators have said both vaccines are simply excellent. Both provide very high protection against serious diseases and both vaccines have good safety profiles, The Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee is reported. The government has ordered 140 million doses of those two, too much to vaccinate the entire 54 million-strong adult population by the fall. (Britain has also authorized Moderna, but its 17 million doses will start arriving by spring.)

Discussed about public health services are: efficiency, cost, supply, convenience.

But consumers can consider the nationalism, brand and noise of what they have heard from friends or read on the Internet.

The issue of choice has not been much of an issue in the United States, where the two vaccines in use Pfizer and Moderna are essentially equivalent, both Made in the USA, both relying on the same technology and producing the same results in clinical trials. A US regulatory decision on Oxford-AstraZeneca is expected in April.

But because the UK and the European Union have already authorized the three, and because there is a greater difference between Oxford and others, some here have formed strong opinions about what they want and what they do not want. .

Pfizer is more expensive, it uses a new sex platform to deploy messenger RNA, and seems to work somewhat better at preventing mild to moderate cases.

In clinical trials, with two full doses, Pfizer was 95 percent effective in stopping symptomatic covid-19. So was Moderna. The Oxfords records have been more erratic. His UK trials found he was 62 per cent effective. Using a little more data, British regulators calculated that a two-dose regimen produces a 70 percent reduction in symptomatic disease. European Medicines Agency set the number to 60 percent.

On Britain’s most-watched public affairs show, BBC presenter Andrew Marr posed the question in many minds: If I’m sitting at home and my doctor calls me and says, ‘Good news, Andrew, we can do it for you. a vaccine! At the moment, looking at the results that have come out, I can say well, Excellent, can I have a Pfizer or Moderna than AstraZeneca? Because their efficiency rate is much higher.

The reluctance was heightened after South African researchers discovered that the virus variant first identified there could evade the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. South Africa has banned its distribution in AstraZeneca.

About a dozen countries in Europe are also avoiding Oxford vaccination for people over the age of 65, noting that early trials did not involve enough volunteers in that age group to prove effective.

But many in Britain prefer the Oxford brand. They’ve seen its inventors, the confident Sarah Gilbert and the soothing Andrew Pollard, on television and for them, the Oxford option feels good.

Paul Williams, a doctor and former Labor Party member of Parliament, told the Washington Post that some patients were cutting appointments at Pfizer, saying No thank you, I’ll wait for that Englishman.

Williams said he thought the preference was generated by the irritating approval of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons for the product grown by our brilliant British scientists. Wags suggested vaccine doses should display Union Jack in vials, even though AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish pharmaceutical company.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, on January 18 urged countries to spread doses of coronaviruses more directly around the world. (Reuters)

Otherwise, Oxford is one of the best universities in the world, and the name alone brings a mixture of emotions to the British pride, envy, desire, dislike which have sparked some parody videos that have been widely shared on social media.

Josh Berry, a stand-up comedian, posted a clip imitating an Oxford snob, who boasts of humility, I just did not want to settle for that Pfizer. No offense. It has been incredibly possible actually. It is not that other vaccines are worse. But one simply gives your immune system a better foundation.

Coincidentally, Pfizer is a US-based pharmaceutical giant, but the vaccine was developed by a German-Turkish couple who ran a small, premium company called BioNTech. So for some in Europe, the Pfizer shot is the German one.

Both strokes have limited transient side effects common to vaccines, such as pain and tenderness at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, a general feeling of malaise, chills, fever, joint pain. and mixed.

Initially, the Pfizer vaccine produced several episodes of extreme allergic reaction among those who are highly susceptible, and this shut down some vaccines. Social media is full of stories about how the Oxford or Pfizer filming made the posters feel the day after their first dose.

Andrew Pollard, a leader of the Oxford vaccine team, told The Post, For me, personally, I would have any vaccine offered, because the most important thing with vaccination is to have the dose on your arm.

Pollard warned against fixing accurate numbers on early clinical trials. The problem with trials, if you do not run trials face to face, I do not really know if a figure of 95 per cent in one trial and 62 per cent in another trial means the same thing, he said.

Gilbert, co-developer of photography at Oxford, confessed that there were days when I just didn’t want to read the newspapers because of AstraZeneca’s toughening and I don’t really understand why that is.

She said real-world face-to-face results comparing Pfizer and Oxford will soon be coming to Britain. Then we will see what it looks like.

Anesthesiologist Gareth Greenslade received the Pfizer stroke at the hospital where he works. His wife, a nurse, received the AstraZeneca vaccine at a vaccination center in Bristol.

They would have gladly taken either one, he said. But he confessed that he wanted Pfizer because it is a new technology and doctors are sharp.

As he said, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is quite traditional, made from a cold-blooded chimpanzee virus that carries a piece of DNA to mimic the viral spike protein. So from a death ban standpoint, AstraZeneca does it, Greenslade said.

But he liked to imagine the dose of Pfizer inside him, built on the new mRNA biotechnology. Ideas such an elegant idea to teach cells to produce a harmless protein, and then everything disappears again, but the immune system is sitting there, like a wrapped spring.

Asked if people should have a preference, Greenslade said, in an ideal world, yes.

But, he said, Pfizer’s goal, which needs specialty freezing for transportation and storage, means it is more likely to be found in large hospitals, and that AstraZeneca is more likely to be found in more places. small where the vaccine can be displayed in a normal refrigerator which is another way to find out which vaccine can be offered where.

For some, these selected discussions are disappointing. Just hurry, they say.

A quarter of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and coronavirus cases have dropped dramatically. Yet Britain remains in its third national blockade. The country has the highest number of deaths per capita in Europe during the pandemic, and in many days is the worst in the world. His health system is damaged and overloaded. Patients in need of routine surgery are placed on waiting lists throughout the year.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said people who were allowed to choose their favorite vaccine encountered the Britains nationalized healthcare model.

Supply is a challenge and will continue to be a challenge. So it is not fair for others to have that choice, in a publicly funded system, she said.