90,000 more death predictions in the US; the immunity of the world herd

Over 90,000 more Americans are likely to die from COVID-related causes by June 1, says a leading forecasting institute. The projection comes as the US expects to overcome 500,000 deaths within the next two days.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation (IMHE) also warns that the world can never achieve herd immunity.

IMHE predicts that 589,197 Americans will have died by the end of May. The good news is the institutional project that deaths could drop to less than 500 a day by then, and the number could be even lower if Americans are vigilant to wear masks. The US currently averages about 2,000 deaths a day.

More than 75% of Americans now say they wear masks in public. To achieve the lowest death rates, the percentage should be around 95%, says IHME.

The institute notes that some political and public health leaders have argued that vaccinating 70% -80% of the global population could effectively end further transmission. But even nations lucky enough to provide enough vaccine can never achieve herd immunity, in which case COVID-19 could become a seasonal disease that comes every year.

“While it is possible to achieve herd immunity by next winter, it seems increasingly impossible to do so, and in light of this we all need to shift our expectations,” says IHME.

On Monday, the British leader will unveil his plan to resolve one of the world’s toughest blockades COVID-19. U.S. public health officials will monitor closely. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe that by April B.1.1.7, the most transmissible variant COVID-19 initially identified in Britain, is likely to be the predominant one within U.S. borders.

Across the country, enrollment in community colleges fell 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

It has been 10 months since Abby Adair Reinhard’s father died of COVID-19. TheRochester, New York, the woman whose chronicle of his death drew sensation across the country,is still struggling with defeat.

Fifteen athletes who were supposed to participate in sports at American colleges as international freshmen during the 2020-21 academic year are suing the Department of Homeland Security and ICE on a policy that prevents students from coming to the US if their schools do not offer direct courses.

Public health officials in Alaska, where vaccine distribution has set a gold standard, said 3,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine would arrive later than expected due to a winter storm that devastated the U.S.

Today’s numbers: The US has more than 28 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 497,000 deaths,according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global Total: More than 111 million cases and 2.46 million deaths. More than 78.1 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the US and about 59.5 million have been administered,According to the CDC.

What we are reading:After early confusion, experts say it is always better to use leftover shots than to throw them. “Do not miss the vaccine!”

Hawaii extends the virus test window before the trip to 96 hours

The Hawaii Department of Health has temporarily extended the window that prospective travelers should perform a negative coronavirus test. The state said travelers can now take their pre-board coronavirus test up to 96 hours before the flight instead of 72 hours due to winter storms that have devastated the continental U.S.

The test will need to be performed by a state-approved provider. The extension will be valid until Sunday, Reported Hawaii News Tani.

Can Apple Watch, Fitbit help slow the pandemic?

Growing evidence suggests a smartwatch or Fitbit may help warn carriers of a potential COVID-19 infection before a positive test result. Clothing such as the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, Fitbit and other devices can collect heart and oxygen data as well as sleep and activity levels. Researchers are studying whether a body’s health record could signal an impending COVID-19 infection.

A COVID-19 infection may not be close to a person whose heart or activity data suggest a possible infection. But the increased likelihood and ability to alert the patient to be tested and perhaps quarantined could provide a vital tool in preventing the spread of the disease and tracking it, researchers say. Such findings, if confirmed, could lead to remote medical alerts to others of potential viruses, flu and unfair stress.

Mike Snider

The entire school board leaves behind the mockery of the parents in the live broadcast

The president and three other members of a school board in California have resigned after mocking parents in a face-to-face meeting about the reopening of the school they seemed to think was private. Greg Hetrick, Oakley Union Primary School District Supervisor in Costa County, announced board members had submitted their resignations in a letter to the school community on Friday, calling it an “unfortunate situation.” Video of Wednesday night’s meeting has been circulating on social media and appears to have caught board members mocking parents who have been writing letters to the board asking them to reopen the school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They want to elect us because they want their guardians back,” said Board President Lisa Brizendine.

Board members also use explanations and laugh at parents taking medical marijuana. Towards the end of the recording, board members look shocked when they receive a message warning them that the live broadcast is public. In a statement, board members expressed “their sincere condolences” and said they “deeply regret the comments made at the meeting”.

Contributed by: The Associated Press