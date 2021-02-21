New travel rules for international arrivals from tomorrow: 8 points

The Union Ministry of Health has issued new guidelines for international arrival amid the spread of mutant variants of Covid-19 and they will take effect from Monday. The rules will take effect from 11:59 pm on Monday and will be in effect until further orders. There is increasing evidence that mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 are circulating in many countries and these mutant variants are triggering the pandemic in their country of origin. To date, three variants of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in circulation, i.e., the UK variant (ii) the South African variant and (iii) the Brazil variant, have been detected in 86, 44 and 15 countries, respectively, said the health ministry in its updated guidelines.

Here are the guidelines for international achievements that will take effect on February 22:

1. All international travelers will need to submit a self-declaration form (SDF) for Covid on the online portal Air Suvidha before their planned trip.

2. Passengers will also need to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report to the New Delhi Airport online portal, www.newdelhiairport.in, with a statement form expressing the veracity of the report.

3. The test must be performed 72 hours before the trip.

4. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board after the thermal inspection.

5. These rules will also apply to international travelers arriving through seaports / land ports, but the online registration policy may not be applied by them.

6. International passengers arriving from / transiting through the UK, Brazil and South Africa (during the last 14 days) will need to be separated from the airline during the flight.

7. Self-paying confirmation molecular tests upon arrival will be mandatory for all passengers arriving from / transiting through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East.

8. Such passengers will give their samples in the designated area before leaving the airport. If the test report is negative, they will be advised to monitor their own health for 14 days. If the test report is positive, they will be treated according to the standard health protocol.