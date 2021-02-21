India, China to settle pending LAC pending issues ‘jointly’ says joint statement

In a 16-hour marathon meeting between senior commanders on Saturday, the Indian and Chinese armies agreed to resolve outstanding issues at the points of contention on the Contested Control Line (LAC) in a consistent and orderly manner; the parties were unanimous that the Pangong Tso secession provided a good basis for resolving pending issues and decided to advance military dialogue to stabilize the ground situation in eastern Ladakh, a joint statement issued in New Delhi and Beijing on Sunday said.

Both sides said they had a sincere and deep exchange of views on unresolved issues in the Ladakh sector during the tenth round of military talks held in Moldova on the Chinese side of the LAC in which both sides agreed to push for a mutually acceptable settlement of the remaining issues in a consistent and orderly manner, the statement said. But the statement did not mention issues that are yet to be resolved to ease tensions along the LAC.

Officers listed by the corps commanders of the two armies on Saturday discussed the roadmap for further detachment of their troops at the LAC checkpoints, with talks taking place after the completion of the first round of detachment in the Pangong Tso sector.

Talks began at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and continued until 2 a.m. Sunday. Extraordinary problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra – points of friction at the LAC – were discussed during the talks.

Both sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, to continue their communication and dialogue, to stabilize and control the situation on the ground, (and) to push for a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues, in order to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, the statement said.

India and China were of the opinion that the successful completion of the break-up in the Pangong Tso sector would help them make progress in other areas as well. Both sides positively assessed the smooth completion of the separation of the front line troops in the Pangong Lake area, stressing that it was an important step forward that provided a good basis for resolving the remaining remaining issues, the statement added.

The proposals discussed during the talks to normalize the border situation will be put by both sides before their highest authorities in order to finalize the next course of non-engagement, said people familiar with the process, speaking on condition of anonymity. Separation in Gogra and Hot Springs will be easier to pursue than problem solving in Depsang, said an official mentioned above. He added that some issues in Demchok also needed to be resolved, but that would not be complicated.

The tone of the joint statement is positive, but it also shows that a speedy resolution of unresolved issues may not be possible, said former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd).

Depsang, in particular, is complex because of its strategic value and the large difference in LAC perception of both parties. Hopefully, the success of Pangong Tso can provide an impetus for resolving issues in other areas although we need to be patient. Meanwhile, declarations of victory or defeat should be avoided as they could complicate field discussions, Hooda said.

PLA deployments in Depsang have prevented Indian soldiers from entering Patrol Points (PP) 10, 11, 11-A, 12 and 13, as previously reported by the Hindustan Times.

Indian Arms patrol activity has also been affected in Gogra and Hot Springs, where rival troops have been deployed ahead and where skeletal detachment occurred last year but profits could not be consolidated.

The blockade of the India-China border began last May and saw both sides deploy 50,000 troops each at the Ladakh Theater along with advanced armaments.

The Pangong detachment took place at strategic heights on both shores of the lake and saw both armies withdraw their front line troops, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (ICVs) and artillery weapons under an agreement reached in early this month.

Disconnection will be done in stages, coordinated and verified at all points of friction. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso involved the withdrawal of troops deployed head-to-head at the Finger 4 ridge line at an altitude of nearly 18,000 meters as well as the withdrawal of soldiers holding positions at the Kailash range on the south coast.

On the north coast, the PLA withdrew to its base east of Finger 8, while the Indian Army returned to its position near Finger 3. Under the disconnection agreement, neither side will patrol the disputed areas between Fingers 4 and 8 until reach an agreement. through future conversations.

India’s bold moves on the southern coast of Pangong Tso last August boosted the power of military negotiations during military talks and eventually led to a secession agreement. The Indian Army occupied a series of heights to prevent the PLA from seizing Indian territory on the south coast in a stealthy midnight movement on August 29, 2020.

The Indian Army pursued this by rushing its front-line tanks and ICVs to strategic heights held by its soldiers.