What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for the Daytona Road Course race





NASCAR on Sunday will end the three-week race at Daytona International Speedway with O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 on the Daytona Road Course. The World Racing Center is hosting the first two races of the 2021 Cup Series season, which were preceded by six days of Speedweeks activities on the track. The final day of the race will be a 70 lap test for drivers on the 3.61 mile route. MORE:Watch today’s NASCAR race live on fuboTV (free 7-day trial) The starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona race will be led by 2020 Series champion Chase Elliott, who has won the last four Cup races, and 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell. Below you have everything you need to know about the schedule for O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 on Sunday in Daytona. What time does the NASCAR race start today? Date: Sunday, February 21st

Sunday, February 21st Departure time: 3pm ET (Green Flag at 3:20 pm ET) The green flag for Sunday race at the NASCAR Cup Series on the Daytona Road Course is scheduled to fly at 3:20 p.m. ET. Although NASCAR will race on the Daytona Road Course on Sunday even if it gets wet, there will still be weather-related threats: If the rain is too heavy, if there is lightning in the area or if there is too much water flowing. The weather forecast for Daytona Beach, Fla., On Sunday is partly cloudy, temperatures in the mid-1960s and about 15 percent chance of rain. On which channel is NASCAR today? Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 in Daytona (Daytona Road Course)

O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 in Daytona (Daytona Road Course) Date: Sunday, February 21st

Sunday, February 21st TV channels: Fox (TSN5 in Canada)

Fox (TSN5 in Canada) Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (Free 7-day trial)

Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (Free 7-day trial) Radio: MRN Fox and FS1 are the networks that broadcast NASCAR racing television during the first four months of the Cup Series schedule. Fox will broadcast Sunday’s race, which will be run on the Daytona Road Course. The race is the second of the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season. Fox and FS1 are scheduled to broadcast the Cup Series races until the June 13 All-Star race in Texas. NBC and NBCSN are scheduled to broadcast the remaining races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, including the playoffs. As is the case for all Fox Cup Series races this season, Mike Joy will call the race with the help of analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds. NASCAR live stream for the Daytona Road Course race Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can broadcast Sunday afternoon race at NASCAR in Daytona live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app. For those who do not have a cable or satellite subscription, there are seven OTT TV broadcast options (on top) supported by Fox and FS1 Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, Vidgo, AT&T Tani and TVision. Of the seven, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial opportunities. Below are the links for each. NASCAR 2021 Cup Series Program Below is the remaining schedule for the regular 2021 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs, starting with Sunday’s race at the Daytona Road Course. The regular season of the NASCAR 2021 Cup Series date race dirty time TV Radio February 21st O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 in Daytona Daytona Road Course 3 p.m. Fox MRN February 28th Vodka Dixie 400 Expressway home-Miami 3:30 p.m. Fox MRN March 7 Pennzoil 400 introduced by Jiffy Lube Motorway in Las Vegas 3:30 p.m. Fox PRN March 14 NASCAR Cup Series Race in Phoenix Phoenix Street 3:30 p.m. Fox MRN March 21 Quiktrip 500 Honor Folds Atlanta Motorway 3 p.m. Fox PRN March 28 Dirty food city race Bristol Motorway 3:30 p.m. Fox PRN April 10 Maximum pain relief Blue-Emu 500 Speedway Martinsville 7:30 p.m. FS1 MRN April 18 Toyota 400 owners Richmond Raceway 3 p.m. Fox MRN April 25 GEICO 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 afternoon Fox MRN May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Race in Kansas Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. FS1 MRN May 9 NASCAR Cup Series Race in Darlington Darlington Highway 3:30 p.m. FS1 MRN May 16 Drydene 400 Dway International Speedway 2 afternoon FS1 MRN May 23 NASCAR Cup Series Competition at COTA County of America 2:30 p.m. FS1 PRN May 30 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Highway 6 p.m. Fox PRN June 6 Toyota / Save Mars 350 Sonoma Highway 4 p.m. FS1 PRN June 13 Open to all NASCAR stars Texas Motorway 6 p.m. FS1 MRN June 13 Race with all NASCAR stars Texas Motorway 8 p.m. FS1 MRN June 20 Allied 400 Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 pm ET NBCSN MRN June 26th NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN June 27th NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-2 Pocono Raceway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN MRN July 4 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Road America Road America 2:30 p.m. NBC MRN July 11 Quaker State 400 Filed by Walmart Atlanta Motorway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN PRN July 18 Casino Resort Foxwoods 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN PRN August 8th Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN 15 August Big Machine Vodka 400 at Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line Indianapolis High Speed ​​Road Course 1 afternoon NBC IMS 22 August Casino FireKeepers 400 Michigan International Highway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN 28 August Sugar Coke Zero 400 Daytona International Highway 7 p.m. NBC MRN The 16th round of the NASCAR Series 2021 Cup Series play-off date race dirty time TV Radio 5 September Cook 500 South Darlington Highway 6 p.m. NBCSN MRN September 11th Federated automatic parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN MRN 18 September Race Night Bass Pro Stores Bristol Motorway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN PRN 12th round of the NASCAR 2021 Cup Series playoff date race dirty time TV Radio 26 September South Point 400 Motorway in Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBCSN PRN October 3 YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 afternoon NBC MRN October 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Course 2 afternoon NBC PRN 8th round of playoffs NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Series date race dirty time TV Radio October 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Texas Motorway 2 afternoon NBC PRN October 24 Casino Hollywood 400 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN October 31 Xfinity 500 Speedway Martinsville 2 afternoon NBC MRN NASCAR 2021 Cup Series 4 Playoffs Championship date race dirty time TV Radio November 7th NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Street 3 p.m. NBC MRN







