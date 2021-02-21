AP gram panchayat election: Final phase ends with more than 81% of polls, isolated incidents of violence





Several incidents of violence, mostly in the Guntur district, disrupted the fourth and final round of elections for gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, which saw 81.78 per cent of polls. Police filed charges lati in some places in Guntur district to quell crowds that touched while polling agents of the candidates were reportedly beaten in some places, police sources said. In the Sattenapalli constituency, agents of rival candidates clashed with each other inside a polling station and suffered injuries. Both were rushed to hospital for treatment. In the village of Mutluru near Guntur, a polling agent tried to isolate himself after rivals allegedly slammed him inside a polling station, sources said. This led to tension in the village as villagers claimed police remained mute spectators as perpetrators jumped onto the wall of the polling station complex and carried out the attack on the agent. “Some missing incidents are happening, but we have acted quickly. We will bring the culprits involved in the violent incidents to reserve,” Guntur Urban District Police Officer Ammi Reddy told reporters. He said a strong police force was deployed under the direct supervision of a Deputy Police Officer to prevent unexpected incidents, given the sensitive nature of the polling station. In East Godavari district, two elderly men fell and died after exercising their exclusivity in separate villages, in what were suspected to be cases of heart attack. The rain did not weaken the spirits of voters as they lined up in good numbers to exercise their exclusivity in several mandalas in the SPS Nellore district, sources at the State Election Commission said here. In the fourth phase, voting was held to select 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members at 3,299 grams of panchayat. Already, 554 sarpanche were declared elected without objection. According to the State Election Commission, more than 80 percent of the polls were recorded in each of the four election stages for the panchayats. After a protracted dispute between YS government Jagan Mohan Reddy and State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar and the resulting legal battle, the election for gram panchayats, the lowest level in the Panchayat Raj structure, ended in four stages between February 9th and 21st. Although the panchayat election was conducted on an apolitical basis, the ruling YSR Congress claimed to have won more than 82 percent of the village bodies. The main opposition party Telugu Desam, however, said the panchayat polls proved that people rejected the draconian rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Elections for local urban bodies, scheduled for March 10, will be a direct battle between political parties, as also polls for mandals and bells parishes of the second and third levels of the Panchayat Raj structure will also show the true strength of parties. The SEC will not yet announce the dates for the mandal and zilla parishad elections, which were abruptly postponed in March last year due to the Covid-19 explosion, as it is seeking legal opinion on the way forward.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos