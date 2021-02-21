CISCE is likely to become an international board Kolkata News







The council conducts ICSE and ISC examinations in related schools. The talks are between the council and one of the most popular school boards in Finland. It is also set to speak on boards in Australia and the UK. KOLKATA: The Indian School Certification Examination Board (CISCE) could soon become an international board, council CEO Gerry Arathoon revealed at the Anglo Indian Schools Association (AHAIS) national conference on Saturday.The council conducts ICSE and ISC examinations in related schools. The talks are between the council and one of the most popular school boards in Finland. It is also set to speak on boards in Australia and the UK. Arathoon addressed over 160 Anglo-Indian school leaders in the country during the association’s centennial celebrations when he spoke about the proposal to turn it into an international board. About 35 city school leaders attended the online meeting.

We can go international if the talks we are currently holding with one of the main boards in Finland materialize. It is being done to give an international exposure to our children. We will start talking to Australia and the UK boards, too, Arathoon told TOI after the conference.

The school education system in Finland is one of the best in the world and we want our children to take a brief look at it, he said, adding that currently the academic leaders of both boards are studying each other’s curricula. .

Many school leaders thought the move would be welcomed by schools where children of wealthy parents study, but thought it might be difficult for others to cope if the council did not subsidize it.

The Finnish system looks at the coefficients of happiness and well-being above everything else. So it is a welcome move, but financial issues also need to be rectified, said Richard Gasper, head of the St. Augustine School, Kolkata, who was elected president of the Association on Saturday.

Hundreds of children from the city are going abroad for higher education after Plus Two. A move to an international board will help them, said TH Ireland, the principal of St James’s school, who is also vice-president of the association. Interestingly, this is the first time that two Anglo-Indian school leaders, Gasper and Albany Hall’s Terence John, have also joined the Council as members.

Also discussed was the National Education Policy and how Anglo-Indian schools would have to adapt to the new rules.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos