The Libyan interior minister escapes firearms attack on convoy in Tripoli

Telegraph

Road map from Coronavirus blockage

When Boris Johnson sets the country on the road to recovery Monday afternoon, his mantra will be more of a caution than a major return to freedom. After delivering the final details of the roadmap at a Covid-S committee meeting on Sunday, Mr. Johnson will present the tire sealing project by the full Cabinet on Monday morning. He will then address MPs shortly after 3 p.m. and, four hours later, the nation at a press conference from Downing Street. A number of easements contained in the document have already been signed, including the full reopening of schools, a limited resumption of care for home visits inside, companionship with another person outside, and the subsequent mixing of two families in the parks. However, after a week of intense speculation over the speed and degree of settlement restrictions, senior Downing Street sources have stressed that the project will not be finalized until Sunday afternoon sooner. Such is the secret surrounding the document, which is said to stretch to more than 50 pages, so that only the so-called cadres of Cabinet ministers (Mr. Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove) have seen it. Despite the determination to keep the details under wraps, the Telegraph has been told that the roadmap will be divided into at least four steps or phases, with space approximately one month apart and will last at least until the end of June. Insiders have pointed out that as part of the prudent reopening approach, sufficient time is needed between each easement to assess the impact on infections. Within each stage, there will be only limited references to reopening dates, with timelines expressed more as aspirations. Below, we have put together a rough summary of what the guide is expected to look like, although the final details may still vary. The first step March 8 From March 8, schools will be fully reopened, despite widespread resistance from nine teachers’ union unions, who have called for a gradual return for secondary. While schools argue that the requirement to test all students when they return for the first time makes the timeline logistically difficult, a government source said: The ambition has always been to make sure all children return at the same time. At the same time, home-to-home visits will resume, with residents able to hold hands with an individual friend or relative, undergoing proper testing and use of personal protective equipment. Rules prohibiting the mixing of houses outdoors will also be easily relaxed to allow two people to socialize outdoors, such as for a coffee or picnic. Towards the end of the first phase, these restrictions will be eased again to allow two different families to meet in gardens or parks during Easter. Outdoor sports, such as golf and tennis, are also expected to return on a date between March 8 and Easter, with a maximum of two people. Discussions are ongoing regarding the restoration of the sixth rule at the same time, allowing up to six people from different families to mix out. Earlier this week, Whitehall officials had suggested that self-catering holiday permits and hotels could be allowed to reopen for the Easter weekend. By Friday, however, the mood had changed significantly, suggesting that any stay in early April is unlikely. The Telegraph understands that the message of staying home will remain in place. A Senior Government source told The Telegraph that they did not expect any internal mixing between the families at least in the first month. The focus on reuniting with family and friends is out there to begin with, they added. Step Two Early April sources have signaled that the second phase will begin at the same time in April, with insignificant minority across sectors due to reopening. University campuses may be open under a scenario discussed this week, along with further education. A limited reopening of domestic holidays, with people limited to self-catering holidays within their family, can also be considered at this stage. Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, confirmed on Friday that he was looking for independent accommodation for Easter. Wales got into the jam two weeks before England. By April 15, the Government will have reached another milestone by offering a first Covid-19 strike to 32 million people over the age of 50, which accounts for the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths. Ministers have discussed the possibility that at the end of April the host countries may start reopening abroad, although there has been no official confirmation of this. However, the Government has been warned that the hospitality industry will lose more than $ 6 billion in revenue if the Government fails to fully reopen pubs and restaurants before June. An analysis compiled by UK Hospitality adds that if pubs and restaurants are confined to outdoor environments in May and June, the government will also lose 1.5 billion of impoverished tax bills and hundreds of thousands of workers continue to deflate. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the trade body, told the Telegraph: “The proliferation of vaccines and the decline of infections are pointing to a safer environment from the beginning of April, and this is when we need to open our businesses and our customers again through the doors.” . “A May reopening risks the failure of self-reliant businesses and will be a massive blow to the UK economy.” Step Three Mid Mid At this point, protecting the first dose given to anyone over 50 will have effect. Hairdressers are also likely to be among the first easements on this wave, though discussions were held by officials this week for an early opening in late April. Beautician and other close contact services are also likely to reopen, although it has been suggested that these may be later than hairdressers due to the higher risk of transmission. Step Four June The facilitation services expected in June are less clear, but ministers hope more travel within the UK could be possible if the number of cases reached lower levels last summer. This could see a more complete reopening of the hospitality and hospitality sector. Depending on the number of cases and the impact of the vaccine on transmission, it is expected that some internal mixing between families may resume. July and beyond As the vaccination program reaches its final stage, ministers and scientists hope infection levels will return to levels seen last summer. At this point, greater relaxation for indoor mixing is possible, though government sources have stressed this week that the details are far less certain beyond the initial stages of the roadmap. Rules of social distancing, such as the one-meter plus rule and wearing masks in public indoor spaces and on public transport, are expected to remain in place until the entire population is vaccinated. Government sources have stated that the roadmap is unlikely to set a date for the removal of international travel restrictions, as there is still considerable concern about foreign variants. However, ministers are increasingly optimistic that foreign holidays may be possible by the summer, with talks now under way on an internationally recognized certified vaccine scheme.