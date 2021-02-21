



If you do not like spending your money on as much as Tom Hanks can get, do not pay the premium price for “News of the World”. Released in late 2020 and now available on-demand premium video, “News of the World” is a classic Hollywood film, insofar as Hanks’s setting in a period drama constitutes “Hollywood classic” at this point. The actor is excellent at almost everything he does, but does not have enough substance to make “News of the World” valid

Your time. It’s just a dry, bare bone story that fails to do much with a unique idea. Hanks plays Captain Kidd, a Texas Civil War veteran of the 1870s who travels from town to town reading newspapers in town halls so that working-class people can stay informed of the news of the country and the world. . While one day he was on the trail, Kidd encounters a young girl by the roadside. She was taken by Native Americans after they killed her immigrant family and then those Native Americans were killed by soldiers. So she is twice as much an orphan who does not speak English or knows no social customs. Kidd falls for him to travel hundreds of miles through Texas to hand him over to an aunt and uncle who probably barely remember him. And quite confidently, Kidd has some of his emotional baggage that needs to be healed. The problem with “News of the World” is that it has nothing new or interesting to say. History progresses as much as possible. Hanks and the girl set off on the lonely path and encounter all sorts of bad bad guys, but none of them do any permanent damage. And the two connect and become close. And when all seems lost, the girl’s ties to Native American culture save the day. There is nothing new or interesting about these characters, their story or drama. Kidd’s emotional baggage has nothing to do with history either, because his baggage has nothing to do with children. And the girl’s luggage has nothing to do especially with the need for a father figure. I was particularly disappointed – being a journalist myself at the Daily Sentinel – that Kidd’s unique profession did not play a major role in the film. Were there really people who went from one city to another to read the news? That sounds interesting. But the film is not about that, and neither does it play a big role in Kidd’s journey. And yet they named the film after him. Most of the “World News” it has to offer is another father role for Tom Hanks, but there are many such movies and they are much more entertaining

