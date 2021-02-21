Saying goodbye to world champion boxer Uvalde Shotgun Albarado

World boxing champion Oscar Shotgun Albarado, who suffered from pugilistic dementia caused by repeated shocking shocks and sub-shocks, died Wednesday at the Amistad Nursing Home at the age of 72.

Born in Pecos, raised in Uvalde, the young man with humble beginnings carved his name alongside some of the most brilliant boxing junior middleweight titles on June 4, 1974, at Nihon University Stadium in Tokyo. , Japan.

Albarado reached the pinnacle of his career when he knocked out Koichi Wajima at 1:53 of the 15th round. The 25-year-old Texan punished the 31-year-old champion with brutal body blows, but it was a long right that sent Wajima to eight mandatory charges.

Moments later Wajima was in the fabric again holding Albarados by the leg, but the title belt was already on its way to Uvalde.

It all started at the back of the American Legion Hall in West Main in Uvalde. He was a little boy with a big dream and he loved boxing. He was an agile guy who climbed into the ring with anyone. He won three Golden Glove titles as a member of the Uvalde Boxing Club.

He was fearless, dedicated, determined and perhaps very competitive. If allowed, he fought every night. He was only 15 years old when he fought his first professional fight in San Antonio, eliminating Jenaro Morones in the third round.

When the boxing commission learned of this, they stopped him in the ring until he reached legal age. This did not stop Albarado or his administrators as they went south of the border and booked fighting.

Albarado became aged and the ban was lifted. The best local managers could do was fight in San Antonio. Many kept telling Albarado that he needed to connect with a promoter who could bring out the fights needed to climb the ladder of success.

When he joined the Harry Kabakoff stable, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to the training and action facilities. Fighting started to come often and the same people who had advised him to make a move suddenly realized that he could climb into the ring too often. The next champion was fighting at least once a month.

Albarado was having fun. He would continue as long as the promoter reserved the fighting.

Albarado was becoming the crowd favorite at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. It was the big draw and the promoters kept booking fights to fill the arena.

Three years in a row, he had an average of 10 fights a year. His first major fight was against Hedgemon Lewis on April 10, 1969, in Los Angels. Albarado was unbeaten in 24 fights at the time with 20 knockouts. Lewis won a 10-round decision, but the fight was so fierce that Albarado nearly pushed Lewis into catapulting him into the top 10 of his class.

A major step was taken on May 6, 1971, when the submissive Texan won a verdict on Armando Muiz in Los Angeles. Muiz was highly ranked and fighting in his hometown.

Albarado was unbeaten during 1972 and 1973, and a second win over Eddie Mazon in April 1974 prepared and gave him a kick in Wajima and the championship.

Several times in his career Albarado seemed willing to put on the gloves, but every time he revived and finally achieved what every boxer dreams of.

One of the happiest days of Albarado’s life was June 20, 1974, sixteen days after he became a world champion. He returned as a triumphant hero to his hometown of Uvalde.

Mayor Howard Langford announced it Albarado Oscar Day and had an appreciation dinner at the city fairs.

Albarado held the title for 230 days and successfully defended it once before giving Wajima an advanced match. His boxing career ended in January 1975, when Wajima regained the trophy.

There would be no rubber matches. It had been five years before Albarado boxed again and he was no longer the same fighter.

It seems like a steep price to pay for a brief moment of glory, but he took on his obligation in October 2017 when he entered the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame. His children Jacob, Angela, Oscar Jr. and Emmanuel traveled to North Hollywood to accept his award.

Albarado finished his career in 72 fights with a record of 58-13-1 and scored 43 knockouts. At his peak, he was an all-round warrior, without bombs with a deadly fist.

He was a strong banger and a delight to the crowd who struggled with some of the best weights of his era. He was a favorite at the Los Angeles Olympic Auditorium.

In this corner, dressed in red trunks, weighing 151 pounds, World Junior Medium Weight Champion, from Uvalde, Texas, USA Oscar Shotgun Albarado.