China’s state broadcaster applies to France for license to broadcast in Europe after losing UK rights





The state-run news broadcaster Chinas is seeking permission from French media watchdog to continue broadcasting in Europe after a UK regulator revoked its network license earlier this month. Frances Conseil Suprieur de lAudiovisuel (CSA) confirmed to the Financial Times (FT) on Sunday that it was considering a request from China Television Global Network (CGTN) filed in December. UK regulator Ofcom revoked the CGTNs license following an investigation which concluded that the network had no editorial responsibility for its content, rendering broadcasting in the UK illegal. Unlike the UK, France does not have any law prohibiting state-controlled media from broadcasting in the country. Still, a spokesman for media watchdog Frances told the FT that it would conduct additional analysis in its review in light of Ofcoms’ decision. CGTN launched its European headquarters in London less than two years ago. The network hopes France will allow it to stay in Europe under the rules outlined in a decades-old treaty signed by the Council of Europe, a 47-member pan-European organization, France, the UK and China are all members. The treaty states that an international broadcaster may broadcast in any member country for as long as it falls under the jurisdiction of a member. If the CSA determines that the CGTN falls under its jurisdiction, it may grant the network permission to continue broadcasting in the UK, as the treaty is separate and unaffected by Brexit. The affair has increased tensions between China and the UK and has left other European countries in a difficult situation. Some distributors broadcasting CGTN in Germany have temporarily stopped broadcasting the channel. Meanwhile, the channel is still available for internet broadcasting. In response to Ofcoms’ decision, China’s National Radio and Television Administration announced earlier this month that it was banning BBC World News from continuing to broadcast in China and Hong Kong. In a statement, BBC Director-General Tim Davie called Beijing’s decision deeply troubling.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos