PVs girl Vani Devi is TRS candidate for MLC polls





Party has not been successful in Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC constituency despite best efforts

In a surprise move, the Telangana Rashtra Summit (TRS) has announced S. Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, as its candidate for the Hyderbad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar MLC electorate on Sunday. Since the deadline for nominations is February 23, the decision comes as a surprise to party employees and even to Ministers and MLAs. The party’s indications so far were that it would stay away from elections in this constituency and support Independent candidate K. Nageshwar, who was strongly opposed within the party. TRS was quite clear in the race to the next Graduate constituency, Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam with lowered MLC, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy campaigning vigorously for the last few months. Initially the names of former Speaker Bonthu Rammohan, the incumbent of the Malkajgiri Parliament constituency Marri Rajashekhar Reddy and Varkatam Jagannadh Reddy from Makthal were floated. But everyone gave up hope with the PM, not even discussing the issue seriously with party leaders all these days. The selection of 69-year-old Vani Devi has surprised party activists as the focus of this election is mainly on employment issues. This part of the voters has been quite angry with the government for a variety of reasons. Moreover, her name was not even in discussion among party leaders until Sunday. Ms. Vani Devi is the director of the Sri Venkateshwara College of Fine Arts in Madhapur that she has founded. The decision apparently comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s story during the inauguration of PV Narasimha Rao’s 100th birthday celebrations last year that she would be honored with any post as a token of respect for PV Narasimha Rao. He had indicated that she would be appointed as the MLC but under the quota of the Governor and not as a party candidate in the election. The CM also wants to own PV’s legacy by promoting his daughter and snatching her from the Congress party with which the late Prime Minister was associated all the time. It would be interesting to see how she goes during the campaign as opponents are far ahead and have reached voters through group meetings in the city and districts. TRS has not been successful in this constituency despite the best efforts with Mr. Nageshwar and Mr. Ramchander Rao of BJP who won in previous races. The task of securing her victory now belongs to the Ministers from Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts mainly as she has little time to prepare and become active. Elections will be held on March 14 and the results will be announced on March 17. About 5.60 lakh registered voters will exercise their franchise in 616 polling stations.

