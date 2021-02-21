Gherao Delhi police officers if they come to arrest you: BKU Rajewal leader for farmers

Claiming that notices were sent to people supporting agitation against farm laws, BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday urged farmers to gherao Delhi Police personnel if they come to their villages to make an arrest.

The BKU (Rajewal) leader also asked the Punjab government led by Amarinder Singh that the state police should not cooperate with the Delhi police.

If Delhi Police personnel come to arrest you, gather the whole village and oppose them, “Rajewal told farmers at a rally” Kisan-Mazdoor Ekta Maha in Barnala of Punjab on Sunday.

The rally was organized by the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union. Two days ago, Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni had made a similar call.

Rajewal urged farmers not to appear before Delhi Police if they receive notifications to join the investigation and told them to “gherao” Delhi Police personnel if they come to make an arrest.

Claiming that the government led by Narendra Modi in the Center is intimidated by farmers’ agitation, he claimed that those who serve ‘poor’ or by helping farmers at protest sites near the Delhi border are issuing notices by police.

Those who are bringing ‘weak’ material or helping us in any way they can are being hit with notices. “I am aware that many FIRs have been set up against unknown persons by the Delhi Police,” said the BKU leader.

I want to make it clear to all farmers and workers that if anyone gets notice, do not worry, send a copy to us. No one needs to appear before the police, he said.

Rajewal said it is a test case for the Punjab government, which should tell the state police not to cooperate with the Delhi Police.

Rajewal further said that the agitation of farmers against the laws has now turned into an Andolan jan (movement of people).

It is a matter of your future and that of the children, he said, adding that they will not return until the farm laws are withdrawn.

He also praised the village panchayats for their decision to send people to protest sites on a rotating basis.

Rajewal said the Union government had no right to pass laws as agriculture is a state entity.

He also defended the commission agents (arhtiyas), saying they only charged for their service and accused the Center of corporate conduct as intermediaries with these laws.

In the numerous rounds of meetings of farmer leaders with the government earlier, Rajewal said, We told the government that when they are ready to make many changes to these laws, what is the problem in bringing them back.

The BJP had propagated that they drafted these laws keeping in mind the interests of farmers, but we confronted them and asked where farmers sought legislation, he declared.

Addressing the rally, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said his outfit planned to hold a large rally in Delhi on February 27th and decided to observe International Women’s Day on March 8 in the national capital.

Referring to the Republic Day violence, Ugrahan said it was done by a group which acted on government orders.

He urged farmers to prepare for a long battle against farm legislation. This is not a war of one religion or caste. It is a war of the laity. This agitation is for occupation. It’s a war of the country’s farmers, he said.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) Secretary General Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan also demanded the release of labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who is being held in a Karnal prison.

Kaur, a member of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonipat on 12 January.

