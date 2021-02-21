7 dead in Nigerian Air Force crashExBulletin







footprint Kola Sulaimon / AFP via Getty Images Kola Sulaimon / AFP via Getty Images An investigation is under way to determine what caused a small Nigerian Air Force passenger plane to crash on Sunday, killing seven people on board. The Beechcraft King Air B350i crashed as it tried to return to the airport in the capital Abuja after reporting engine failure, according to a tweet by Deputy Air Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, an air force spokesman. The twin-turboprop aircraft was en route to the central Nigerian city of Minna, approximately 60 miles northwest of Abuja. The air force did not give the names of those killed in the clash. Photos from the area show one carbonized and broken aircraft lying in a field. A witness described the moments leading up to the crash. “As he (the pilot of the plane) was getting off, he tried to get back to the airport, in the end he just crashed,” Alaba Lawal told Reuters. “I just saw the whole thing explode, fire and smoke together. … When I got there, I saw lifeless bodies on the ground.” Another witness, Olugbenga Alaade, said: “Everyone there was screaming in disbelief.” Alaade, a government employee who said he worked at the airport for nine years and saw the crash, told the Associated Press that it had been at least a decade since a plane crashed at that airport. Daramola said the first responses were at the scene and he urged the public to remain calm and await the results of the investigation. But patience appeared in absentia. There were numerous tweets criticizing the government and the military for poor maintenance record and casting doubts on a transparent investigation. Many tweets also went into communication with the families of the deceased.







