The UAE arms show draws big deals, traders amid the pandemic

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, major arms manufacturers landed at a convention center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, hoping to make deals with the military across the Middle East.

The UAE uncovered $ 1.36 billion in local and foreign arms deals to supply its forces with everything from South African drones to Serbian artillery. Although the figure exceeds the announcement for the opening of 2019, defense experts predict a decline in military spending this year as the pandemic and declining global oil prices tighten budgets in the Persian Gulf.

The biennial trade fair, the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, is Abu Dhabis’s first major personal event since the outbreak of the virus, a sign of its importance to the oil-rich sheikhdom that has held tight movement restrictions in the months since. last. The magnification would not be enough for the 70,000 participants and 900 exhibitors relying on the largest weapons exhibition in the Middle East to search for potential customers and blame their latest items, from armored vehicles to ballistic missiles.

Top Emirati officials, including the powerful Crown Prince Abu Dhabis, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were nearby, wandering between rifle, rocket and bomb shows.

But with hand cleaners so ubiquitous as sterile drone appearances, the effects of pandemics remained visible. Significant national pavilions were missing, including the United States, the world’s largest arms exporter.

The big American companies showed up but kept a low profile. Representatives of Lockheed Martin who stood by the stolen F-35 models were close amid Biden’s administrations’ review of some major foreign arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump, including a massive $ 23 billion transfer of F-35s in the UAE.

COVID’s Israeli restrictions also prevented it from joining the exhibition, which would be the first since it normalized relations with the UAE last year. A technician at Israel Aerospace Industry booth spent a good portion of the afternoon leaving potential customers disappointed.

But many other countries had no worries during the pandemic, noting how much they have increased their arms exports to the region. Arms flow in the Middle East has increased by 61% over the past five years, according to a recent report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, amid proxy wars in Libya, Syria and Yemen.

China, which boasts the world’s second-largest arms industry, lured passers-by with a life-size ballistic missile called the Fire Dragon. In Norinco, state-owned, business manager Luo Haopeng noted that China had increased its floor space this year. Beyond his company serving in the UAE ground forces, he refused to elaborate on its ambitions in the Middle East, where China has already sold armed drones to Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

This kind of device is not like food or clothes, he said, gesturing towards the giant rocket screen. It all has to do with politics.

In the Russian pavilion, Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov inspected a wide range of Kalashnikovs. Not far away the Polands WB Group showed great sales videos of its suicide drone falling from great heights to explode armored vehicles. Azerbaijan had shown interest in the system during its border conflict with Armenia last year, said communications director Marta Lazewska, when Turkish drones helped turn the tide in her favor.

In the pavilion for Saudi Arabia, ranked as the world’s largest arms importer over the past five years, officials were trying to promote the kingdom as an emerging defense giant under the so-called Vision 2030. The program, pushed by the Crown Prince powerful Mohammed bin Salman, aims to break countries ’dependence on imports, diversify its economy away from oil, and localize more than half of its military spending.

Despite US Patriot radar and batteries, Saudi Arabia has increasingly been at risk of cross-border attack by Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen, who earlier this month launched drone-laden drones that crashed into a plane. passenger vacancies in southwestern countries Abha airport A Saudi-led military coalition has been at war with the Houthis since 2015 after rebels toppled the Saudi-backed government from the capital. The conflict has created what the United Nations has called the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The threats are obvious recently, said Walid Abukhaled, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Military Industries Company, a holding company owned by the countries’ sovereign wealth fund. You have drones coming from aggressive places … you have some rockets open from time to time.

Routine air strikes and rising tensions with Iran could help boost military spending in the region even as defense intelligence provider IHS Janes expects such spending in the Gulf to fall 9.4% to $ 90.6 billion in 2021, a result of the devastation economic carried out by the pandemic.

Weve returned to early 2020 where again Iran is a potentially major threat, said Charles Forrester, senior analyst in Janes, referring to a series of escalating incidents that pushed the US and Iran to the brink of war last year .

If Iran enters a major rearmament program or begins to pull muscle, that includes missile defense and air defense systems, he said. As we have seen, a very simple system can attack you.