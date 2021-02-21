Australia prepares to use COVID-19 vaccines after first ‘historic’ strikes

Australia has taken its first step towards normal life, with 20 people including a World War II survivor and the Prime Minister being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the launch of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program as “historic” and a “game changer” with the potential to transform the country’s response to the pandemic.

“The Australian way has proven to be, when you look around the world, one of the most effective there is. And the reason for that, in my opinion, has always been the strength and resilience of the Australian people,” Mr Morrison said before taking his stroke in Sydney Castle Hill Medical Center.

“What matters is that we go through this all together, and we have to do this together. Greg talked about putting my shoulders to work. Today, I put my shoulder to the blow.”

Elderly care residents and the Prime Minister were among the first group of Australians vaccinated on Sunday at Sydney Castle Medical Center. (ABC News: Rani Hayman)

The first batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were taken from most states and territories over the weekend and have been sitting inside super-cold freezes, which keep doses at -70 degrees Celsius.

Distribution across the country will begin today, with Health Minister Greg Hunt expecting “more than 60,000 doses in 240 care centers for the elderly and 190 towns and suburbs” to be administered by the end of the week.

The vaccine will be free for all adults who want to get it and the federal government says “no one will lose”.

The COVID-19 vaccine comes in doses, administered at least three weeks apart.

The government has identified the top priority groups and the first in line to catch the blow will be the people at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 including border and hotel quarantine workers and health care personnel on the front line.

However, most Australians will receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is being manufactured by Melbourne-based CSL.

This vaccine has an efficacy rate of 70 percent, compared to 95 percent of Pfizer.

World Health Organization epidemiologist and health adviser Mary-Louise McLaws praised the move to prioritize hotel quarantine workers.

“It’s not the weapon that will win the COVID war, like the way it was announced by the governor of New York [Andrew Cuomo]”but the strategy to target the quarantine staff of hotels where there is the greatest risk of exposure will result in a significant reduction in outbreaks,” she said.

Before a single dose is administered in Australia, the rest of the world is racing to get gun shots.

Over 200 million doses have been administered internationally and its benefits have already been noted.

Researchers in Israel where almost half of the population of nine million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine found only one shot of the Pfizer vaccine led to lower viral loads.

This meant that even people who became infected between the first and second dose would be less likely to spread the virus.

Earlier in the week, Department of Health chief and former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said he was lucky the vaccines were spreading while there were no community broadcasts.

He said an explosion “could change the schedule, but there is no serious imminent danger” at the moment.

States set their own goals, but the spread is driven by the Commonwealth

Each state and territory has set and will manage its own targets and priorities for deliveries and the first batches will be delivered to one of the 16 “Pfizer vaccination centers”.

At the same time, Commonwealth will administer doses for nursing home facilities, which accounted for over 98 percent of COVID-19-related deaths over the past year.

Each state and territory hopes to achieve the following:

NSW will aim to vaccinate 35,000 front line workers within the first three weeks

The state and territory that do not begin their beginnings today are Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Tasmania will begin its vaccination on Tuesday and will have nearly 2,340 doses for the first three weeks, which will double to 4,680 by the fourth week after phase 1b begins.

Propagation will begin in the Top End next week, with about 3,000 vaccines set to be offered to the most vulnerable groups as part of the first phase.

Those in the second phase are expected to receive vaccinations from mid to late March, but the general population should not expect a vaccination until the second half of 2021.

Pfizer Vaccination Centers:

Royal Prince Alfred Hospital (NSW)

While distributions will be managed by states, Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley noted that this was ultimately “a Commonwealth-led program” and spread across states depends on “what we get and when”.

Health authorities prepare for hesitation

Professor McLaws said the ultimate goal of this spread would be herd immunity when enough populations are vaccinated, the virus is effectively eradicated because it cannot spread.

She said it was difficult to identify the “magic number” needed to achieve herd immunity, but if three of the five vaccines administered were AstraZeneca and the rest was Pfizer, then at least 75 percent of the population had to be plundered.

This number can go up to 90 percent, depending on the types of variants.

A study published by the Australian National University (ANU) study released last week found that one in five respondents to a survey said they would reduce stroke.

The anti-science messages rose again after Facebook imposed a total ban on credible news sources over media negotiation codes, which allowed anti-vaccination sites to flourish uncontrolled.

“I think it ‘s a very serious approach [Facebook] taken, and there may certainly be bias in the way the media presents change, but overall, the media is a balance of completely unregulated, anti-vaccine theories, “said Jessica Kaufman, a researcher at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. .

Health authorities have refused to make vaccination mandatory, but state leaders have signaled that not being vaccinated could affect employment and travel prospects.

“I would assume that airlines can say when they want vaccinated people when they are going on international flights,” NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said last week.