New India Diplomacy: A Foreign Policy for the Domestic Audience

When the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) issued a statement in Rihanna tweet about the farm protests earlier this month, many people around the world wondered why the Indian government was choosing a war with international celebrities and stars of pop.

The crisis quickly plunged into a public relations disaster for Indian diplomacy as more voices joined the choir from around the world. Commentators pointed out that India’s official response had been neglected to address the real issue Rihanna had raised.

While Rihanna had posted on Twitter a CNN report on governments’ decision to cut off internet access around New Delhi, the MEA statement claimed an international conspiracy against India by foreign interest groups and castrated celebrities to enable everyone without evidence and little detail. In a first, the MEA statement also included the hashtags on Twitter: #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Things got worse after the MEA statement, when several Indian celebrities were found to be tweeting identical messages about Indian sovereignty using MEA hashtags and discouraging foreign celebrities from commenting on India’s internal affairs.

But that only led to further criticism, with many observers questioning the government for trying to turn a tweet from a pop star into a breach of India’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, influential global personalities, including Meena Harris, the granddaughter of the US Vice President, reacted by focusing on what they saw as New Delhi efforts to avoid questions over a humanitarian crisis.

This was far from the only blunder Indian diplomacy had to deal with this month.

Not long after the MEA received the heat for its statement, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General VK Singh, made his shocking statement on the border dispute with China. Speaking about the ambiguity surrounding the Current Line of Control between the two countries, Singh said, Let me assure you, if China has violated 10 times, we should have done it at least 50 times. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called his statement an unwelcome confession an acquittal of Beijing’s accusation that New Delhi is the real aggressor.

Shortly afterwards, Tripura Prime Minister Biplab Deb claimed that BJP had planned to expand to Nepal and Sri Lanka, drawing official opposition from Kathmandu.

The quarrel of heart for the domestic audience at the expense of India’s foreign policy interests is always dangerous whether it comes from the foreign ministry or political leaders, quarreling in the emotionally charged political discourse in India. But what made the response to Rihanna so much worse is the fact that she came from the Indian foreign ministry, no less.

India’s diplomatic corps has long been known for its professional excellence in words and messages. India’s mastery of diplomatic rhetoric has led New Delhi to soft global power and credibility for decades helping India gain trust and goodwill, despite the heated controversy surrounding India’s nuclear program. However, India’s official diplomatic communications have increasingly begun to reflect the country’s fiery political rhetoric, with serious and enduring consequences for Indian diplomacy and India’s global image.

Last October, India criticized a UN Special Rapporteur, Ahmed Shaheed, for prejudice against a religious community. India’s indictment had followed Shaheeds’ report on the controversial Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and allegations of police brutality that followed it. Less than two months later, an Indian diplomat accused the UN General Assembly (UNGA) of selectively condemning attacks on Abrahamic religions while ignoring religions such as Hinduism and Buddhism. The media later checked the fact of that statement by quoting various UNGA resolutions that had condemned the attacks on Buddhist and Hindu temples in places like Afghanistan.

Many of the aggressive and community-laden statements emanating from the Indian Foreign Ministry seem to be directed more at Hindu nationalist voters returning home than to the outside world. This goal is often easily achieved: Government supporters often argue that these statements are a sign that the new India is now standing up for itself. Jingoists in Indian social media discourse have long believed that the world is collectively predisposed against India, for unclear reasons, and would like New Delhi to strike with fists. They often applaud the foreign ministry for echoing their words.

But diplomatic statements should aim to build political influence and capital abroad, and stubborn statements have very real consequences for India’s credibility as an emerging power. The international community is extremely diverse and people in most countries do not hold Hindu nationalist sentiments. Community-sponsored statements on the world stage only serve to make countries suspicious of India’s intentions, even as New Delhi tries to show its case for global leadership. Ironically, they also feed on the same criticism that the foreign ministry is trying to counter expressed by international celebrities that India is slipping into the majority.

Expansionist comments, meanwhile, only add to the paranoia and mistrust in the neighborhood, at a time when India is competing with China for influence and goodwill. New Delhi’s poor handling of the Kalapani dispute with Nepal last year, which was riddled with jingoist rhetoric in India, only served to set up a forgotten border dispute in a diplomatic crisis by uniting Kathmandus ’broken policy and resulting in a unanimous resolution by the Nepalese parliament to change its official map. At least part of this was prompted by a comment from the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army, General Naravana, who gave the idea that Nepal was acting simply on the orders of China.

The community-laden and jingling rhetoric in India’s domestic politics is unfortunate, but it is neither new nor avoidable. But the adoption of this language by foreign ministries in its official communications with the outside world threatens to set new standards for Indian diplomacy and compromises India’s credibility as a responsible developing power. It should be a cause for concern for Indian thinkers, diplomats and strategic policymakers.

(The writer is an outsider

columnist and author of Flying Blind: Indias Quest for Global Leadership)