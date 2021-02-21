BJP changes stance on privatization of steel plant, Ganta claims





Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has received strong dismissal from BJP leaders alleged for changing stance on the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in recent days. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that all parties were against the privatization of the VSP and had fought against the decision of the Center. YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the decision and so did former Prime Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Jana Sena (JSP) party and the State BJP and the Left parties had all organized protests against the movement, Mr Srinivasa Rao said. The former minister said that over the past two days, BJP leaders had changed their stance claiming that Opposition parties were raising a nuance and crying even though nothing had happened to the VSP. He wondered what clarity was needed after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Budget that the VSP would be fully privatized. Steel Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had responded to a question raised by Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that an agreement had been made with POSCO in October, 2019, said Mr Srinivasa Rao. Mr Pradhan had also said the discussions took place with POSCO representatives three times, he added. Mr Srinivasa Rao ridiculed BJP leaders for saying the VSP would not be relocated from the city. Once the factory was privatized, the fate of the plant and its employees would be in the hands of the private investor, the former minister said. He recalled that the Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) plant in Visakhapatnam was run for two years after it was privatized and later closed by the investor. He demanded that BJP leaders come out with an assurance that they would not allow the privatization of VSP. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has greater responsibility as his party was an ally of BJP, said Mr Srinivasa Rao. He recalled that former MP K. Yerrannaidu had requested the designation of the captured mines for VSP in 2006. He called for collective efforts to prevent the privatization of the steel plant. He also called on movie stars, intellectuals, sports figures and poets to oppose the move. He claimed that while people were concerned about the issue, BJP was trying to get their attention.

