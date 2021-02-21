International
Police fine church group organizer 10,000 fines
Police have fined 10,000 organizers of a meeting of a group of churches in a car park for violating coronavirus restrictions.
Nottinghamshire Police said the fine was handed out after the incident resumed on Saturday, despite earlier warnings.
The force said it had been advising the religious group for several weeks on how they could worship during the blockade and that a car park did not qualify as a place of worship under COVID rules.
But when officers arrived at the scene in Bulwell, Nottingham, they found about 30 people, with a tent set up, a sound system to play music and food being served.
This is not the first 10,000 fines handed down by Nottinghamshire Police – in September a teenager hosted a house party with dozens of guests was given a similar fine.
Check out: Nottingham party host fined 10,000
Unlike the first national blockade in March last year, the latest COVID rules allow people to leave home to visit a place of worship for municipal worship.
However, in its statement, Nottinghamshire Police said while the rules allow people to attend places of worship, the car park used by the group, reported to be the “Church on the Road” group, was clearly not one.
Read more: The pensioner was detained by Asda for verbal abuse as customer complaints were not masked
Inspector James Walker said: “Over the last few weeks we have been advising this group, as we have been aware of the events they have held in Bulwell.
“Initially, we were committed to explaining and encouraging the importance of following the current constraints of national blockade, which is to protect the NHS, save lives and keep people safe. This has been our immediate approach to it. the whole coronavirus pandemic and will continue to become.
“Over the past week in particular, we have made it absolutely clear that these events are not allowed, and we have made it clear that while we wholeheartedly support the number of religious groups that can be found in our communities, there are some restrictions that need to be addressed. is respected in order to keep people safe.
“While the rules say you can attend places of worship, this car park is clearly not a place of worship and, despite warnings given over the past week in particular, this event continued to move forward and that is why today we have implemented the last possibility of implementation “.
He added: “We acknowledge that the majority of the local public is adhering to the current restrictions that are in force and we thank those people who are doing so for their patience during what is a difficult time for all.”
According to the BBC, church pastor Chez Weir has said she will oppose the fine after people who had attended had stayed in their cars.
She said: “We have seen the instructions and they are very vague. I am really disappointed.
“I will challenge him because I do not believe I did anything wrong.”
Look: What you can do and what you can not do during England’s third national blockade
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]