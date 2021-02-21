Police fine church group organizer 10,000 fines

Police in Nottingham fined the church group organizer 10,000 for violating COVID restrictions. (Stock Image: Getty)

Police have fined 10,000 organizers of a meeting of a group of churches in a car park for violating coronavirus restrictions.

Nottinghamshire Police said the fine was handed out after the incident resumed on Saturday, despite earlier warnings.

The force said it had been advising the religious group for several weeks on how they could worship during the blockade and that a car park did not qualify as a place of worship under COVID rules.

But when officers arrived at the scene in Bulwell, Nottingham, they found about 30 people, with a tent set up, a sound system to play music and food being served.

This is not the first 10,000 fines handed down by Nottinghamshire Police – in September a teenager hosted a house party with dozens of guests was given a similar fine.

Check out: Nottingham party host fined 10,000

Unlike the first national blockade in March last year, the latest COVID rules allow people to leave home to visit a place of worship for municipal worship.

However, in its statement, Nottinghamshire Police said while the rules allow people to attend places of worship, the car park used by the group, reported to be the “Church on the Road” group, was clearly not one.

Read more: The pensioner was detained by Asda for verbal abuse as customer complaints were not masked

Inspector James Walker said: “Over the last few weeks we have been advising this group, as we have been aware of the events they have held in Bulwell.

“Initially, we were committed to explaining and encouraging the importance of following the current constraints of national blockade, which is to protect the NHS, save lives and keep people safe. This has been our immediate approach to it. the whole coronavirus pandemic and will continue to become.

“Over the past week in particular, we have made it absolutely clear that these events are not allowed, and we have made it clear that while we wholeheartedly support the number of religious groups that can be found in our communities, there are some restrictions that need to be addressed. is respected in order to keep people safe.

The story goes on

“While the rules say you can attend places of worship, this car park is clearly not a place of worship and, despite warnings given over the past week in particular, this event continued to move forward and that is why today we have implemented the last possibility of implementation “.

He added: “We acknowledge that the majority of the local public is adhering to the current restrictions that are in force and we thank those people who are doing so for their patience during what is a difficult time for all.”

According to the BBC, church pastor Chez Weir has said she will oppose the fine after people who had attended had stayed in their cars.

She said: “We have seen the instructions and they are very vague. I am really disappointed.

“I will challenge him because I do not believe I did anything wrong.”

Look: What you can do and what you can not do during England’s third national blockade