Maharashtra schools require increased internal component for Class 10 board exams

Concerned that schools in the city will not be allowed to reopen soon due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, schools are now asking the state education department to reduce the weight of 10th grade board exams for this year.

In recent days, many teachers and principals have demanded that the department give 50% weight to internal exams and 50% to board written exam remnants. Students have very little time to prepare for board exams right now. They need practice to write exams and require face-to-face classes if they are to write exams. Since schools are still closed to physical education classes, the government should consider changing the assessment model, said Rajesh Pandya, deputy chairman of the Democratic Teachers’ Front.

While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Grades 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Schools under the consulate and embassy in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen from January 18, while other schools remain closed until further notice.

Principals said city students will suffer because of the delay. For the entire state, there will be a single board exam with a common curriculum and the same questionnaires. But students from the city have not received any internships, while those elsewhere have attended school for almost three months. This is unfair, said the director of a civic school in the eastern suburbs.

Currently, the written component for board exams is 80%, and the internal component, which includes oral and practical, is 20%, in each subject.

According to a recent survey conducted by Jaywant Kulkarni, a teacher from Gandhi Bal Mandir High School in Kurla, 83% of students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal grades to be 50% of the total weight of board exams .