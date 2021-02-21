As the dismissal of the Eastern Cape Health CEC introduces t …

ANC General Secretary Ace Magashule. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) / Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While these days both Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma, and their supporters, give every impression of defiance against the national executive committee ANCs (NEC), the dismissal of the Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba suggests the picture is getting more complicated.



Magashule was in a challenging mood Friday afternoon. Hours after his appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on corruption charges, he gave a press conference when it emerged that Covid-19 regulations made it impossible for him to address his supporters directly.

Magashule told reporters he would not step aside at this point as the matter had to go to the branch. When asked if he was challenging the ANC constitution by refusing to step aside, he asked a reporter to read all the points of the NECs resolution aside, before saying that the words could be interpreted.

It seems hard to understand how so many people can have such different views on what is supposed to be a simple set of words:

ANC cadres who are formally charged with corruption or other serious crimes should be removed immediately from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislature, or other government structures pending the finalization of their cases.

Ramaphosas potential game changer? Only if there is a strong pursuit

It now appears that Magashule wants the whole process to go to the branch, rather than the NEC.

But that raises another question.

It was the branches, through their delegates at the ANC conference in Nasrec that decided to pass a resolution stating that the party should briefly suspend people who fail to give an acceptable explanation or leave voluntarily while they face disciplinary proceedings , investigative or prosecutorial.

It will now appear that Magashule, surprisingly, wants to return to the same branches, which have already empowered the NEC to run the ANC between national conferences.

He may feel that there is stronger support than people realize. While no provincial and regional divisions appear to be available to the public, it may be that Magashula supporters have been able to shift the balance of power in the branches, or they may feel they have. But this is also difficult to know, given that there should not have been any physical branch encounters since the onset of the pandemic. And how this would have been done is also difficult to understand. Of course, some may think that Magashule, using his position as general secretary, has been able to cook the branch books. But no one has provided any evidence for this.

What seems to be the case is that Magashule is calling branches as a final game for the time being. Any such move will take time and a lot. It would also work in his favor in that he could focus on branches while his main opponent, President Cyril Ramaphosa, is trying to govern the country.

But it is difficult from this perspective to predict how this would end, not with so many moving parts and as black swan events coming to South Africa. It seems that soon there may be certain indications of how some of these battles will take place. While Ramaphosa supporters may prefer a quick hearing and an equally quick finding of Magashule’s guilt or innocence, long delays could also mean he could end up in court before, or even during, an ANC conference. This could prevent him from campaigning, amid calls from some of his supporters to run for the ANC president’s office.

Meanwhile, at least one of Magashule’s supporters has shown, again, that they do not respect the judiciary.

On Friday, speaking in support of Magashule, the leader of the ANC Women’s League Bathabile Dlamini gave a stunning, even disturbing, interview to Newzroom African Sbu Ngalwa.



She said a good judge is a judge who listens. She also seemed to suggest that she had a right to insist that Cash Paymaster Services continue to pay social grants despite the fact that the Constitutional Court had ruled on illegal decisions. (For the most compelling account of what actually happened, this part by the Beetles is shining.)

then Sunday Times reported that after she was ordered to pay some of the legal costs in the Constitutional Court litigation over the social grant payment system, Dlamini did not do so. She said she could not make payments because she was no longer a cabinet minister.

This suggests that Dlamini is refusing to carry out a court order, to do what the judges have ordered. In this, it is very similar to Zuma: they are both refusing to do what the countries’ top judges have decided they should do.

While Magashule himself has not said he would challenge the court or litigation in any way, he seems to be keeping interesting company.

Meanwhile, Thursday Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced that he was removing Sindiswa Gomba from her position as MEC Health because she is facing criminal charges in connection with allegations that she was one of a group of people who tried to make money through arrangements for Nelson Mandela’s funeral. The case was initially dismissed but was recently re-established.

Eastern Cape ANC had said Gomba would have time until Sunday to decide whether to resign voluntarily, but it was reported that she stated she would not resign and so he fired her.

Many might welcome what appears to be decisive leadership on the part of Mabuyane.

But that leads to another question, which is how someone accused of making money from Mandela’s funeral was appointed to the MEC position in the first place? The answer would suggest that she have a strong electorate of some sort. Which means Mabuyane might have to ask why he named her at all in 2019.

However, he has at least been able to set an important precedent. If and when other provincial and national officials are criminally charged, there will be more pressure on them and the people who appointed them to step down from their positions.

In a bizarre sense, one of the indicators of the balance of power in the ANC could result if six key ANC national officials are able to persuade Zuma to stop his opposition to the Constitutional Court and appear before the Zondo Commission.

While he has said he would not appear, the ANC’s consistent official support for the Zondo Commission suggests he may run out of options. It would certainly be impossible for the ANC to withdraw its support for the commission. It also means that anyone in the party who publicly supports him would challenge the NEC.

Zuma seems to be slowly running out of opportunities. The stated placement of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans is now being reported for its fanatical images, instead of any sign of force. As Ramaphosa and others reportedly tried to change their minds, his rejection may begin to seem stubborn and selfish rather than principled.

If Zuma is forced to testify, or arrested, it would be an important symbol that the rule of law and the decisions of properly appointed judges should reign supreme. This would make it harder for Magashule (and Dlamini and others) to fight against him. It would be a sign that there will probably be responsibility for false claims and that the state has the ability to enforce its will. DM