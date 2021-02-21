International
Two cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation
Today we are reporting 2 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation.
There are no new cases in the community, nor any affiliated with the Auckland group in February.
Auckland Cases February contact tracking update
Aside from the known cases which have been reported, all the close contacts related to the families, school and travel group in New Plymouth have returned negative results.
Contact tracking has identified a total of 128 close contacts associated with all cases in this group, except for positive cases that have been previously reported. Of these, 120 of the close contacts have returned a negative test result. We are awaiting test results for eight people. Seven of these people are from the medical clinic and deal with Case C, which is considered a low-risk exposure event, and one is a C-E contact in the workplace.
At 8.00am this morning, a total of 31 close contacts and 1,423 casual contacts plus were identified at Papatoetoe High School. The number of casual plus contacts has dropped as these people were not in school at the time of the exposure.
Of the random plus contacts (which are students and other staff at the school), 1,396 have returned negative results, there is a positive one (Case E) and 26 results are yet to come.
We remind all students and school staff to pray to stay home and take a test if they have not already done so. The school is expected to return on Monday 22 February. Close contacts at school will not be able to return until they have been advised by public health that they can.
As part of our source investigation, LSG Sky Chef staff has also been tested.
All nine contacts in the laundry have returned negative results. Out of 444 people in the wider work environment, 387 are negative and 56 results are yet to come (1 positive, Case B).
For the latest information on places of interest and to find out if you are a casual or close contact, please see Contact finding places of interest.
Testing centers
There are 9 community testing centers available for testing in Auckland this weekend they are in Takanini, Wiri, Otara, Botany, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcote, as well as the dedicated testing site at Papatoetoe High School.
The school pop-up exam center is open on weekends, and nearby community testing centers are operating long hours to ensure the school community has adequate access to testing. A COVID-19 test is free wherever you go.
For up-to-date information on Auckland subway test sites, visit ARPHS website.
For up-to-date information on all test sites across the country, visit Healthpoint Website.
Wastewater
Further results from ESR wastewater testing were obtained and the results found no evidence of COVID-19 in wastewater.
Samples taken on February 18 in four areas of Auckland, including one near Papatoetoe and in areas in Christchurch and Hamilton, all returned negative results.
Stay safe this weekend
Aucklanders can continue to enjoy their summer if they all continue with the simple health behaviors that protect your family and others and keep the virus under control:
Stay home if you do not feel well and get advice on a COVID-19 test
Wash your hands
Scan QR codes
Enable Bluetooth tracking in the NZ COVID Tracer app
Wear a face mask on public transport and on domestic flights.
You are also encouraged to wear face masks in situations where physical distancing is not possible, such as in stores.
Businesses also have an important role to play:
Place lots of QR code posters in your shop / cafe / restaurant / bar
Invite your customers to scan as they enter
Encourage everyone to wash or clean their hands
New details of the border issue
Date of arrival
from
through
Positive test day / reason
Managed isolation / quarantine location
February 18
United Arab Emirates
Day 0 / routine
Auckland
February 18
United Arab Emirates
Day 0 / routine
Auckland
Both of these people arrived in the same travel bubble from the UAE.
A previously reported case has been recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 51. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,994.
The total number of tests processed by the laboratories to date is 1,651,035.
On Friday, 10,347 tests were processed. The average seven-day rolling stock to date is 9,651 tests processed.
Historical cases
As of January 1, there have now been 30 historic cases, out of a total of 184 cases.
NZ COVID tracker
It is really encouraging to see that people are still scanning.
A total of 1,847,877 scans were recorded for 24 hours until 1:00 pm this Friday, with an average of 1,396,010 scans done daily this week.
NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,664,459 registered users.
Overall poster scans have reached 188,044,780 and users have created 7,631,825 journal entries.
Please keep up the good work and keep using the COVID Tracer app to see where you have been. Please also continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and enable Bluetooth tracking on the application dashboard if you have not already done so.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]