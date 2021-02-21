Two cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

Today we are reporting 2 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation.

There are no new cases in the community, nor any affiliated with the Auckland group in February.

Auckland Cases February contact tracking update

Aside from the known cases which have been reported, all the close contacts related to the families, school and travel group in New Plymouth have returned negative results.

Contact tracking has identified a total of 128 close contacts associated with all cases in this group, except for positive cases that have been previously reported. Of these, 120 of the close contacts have returned a negative test result. We are awaiting test results for eight people. Seven of these people are from the medical clinic and deal with Case C, which is considered a low-risk exposure event, and one is a C-E contact in the workplace.

At 8.00am this morning, a total of 31 close contacts and 1,423 casual contacts plus were identified at Papatoetoe High School. The number of casual plus contacts has dropped as these people were not in school at the time of the exposure.

Of the random plus contacts (which are students and other staff at the school), 1,396 have returned negative results, there is a positive one (Case E) and 26 results are yet to come.

We remind all students and school staff to pray to stay home and take a test if they have not already done so. The school is expected to return on Monday 22 February. Close contacts at school will not be able to return until they have been advised by public health that they can.

As part of our source investigation, LSG Sky Chef staff has also been tested.

All nine contacts in the laundry have returned negative results. Out of 444 people in the wider work environment, 387 are negative and 56 results are yet to come (1 positive, Case B).

For the latest information on places of interest and to find out if you are a casual or close contact, please see Contact finding places of interest.

Testing centers

There are 9 community testing centers available for testing in Auckland this weekend they are in Takanini, Wiri, Otara, Botany, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcote, as well as the dedicated testing site at Papatoetoe High School.

The school pop-up exam center is open on weekends, and nearby community testing centers are operating long hours to ensure the school community has adequate access to testing. A COVID-19 test is free wherever you go.

For up-to-date information on Auckland subway test sites, visit ARPHS website.

For up-to-date information on all test sites across the country, visit Healthpoint Website.

Wastewater

Further results from ESR wastewater testing were obtained and the results found no evidence of COVID-19 in wastewater.

Samples taken on February 18 in four areas of Auckland, including one near Papatoetoe and in areas in Christchurch and Hamilton, all returned negative results.

Stay safe this weekend

Aucklanders can continue to enjoy their summer if they all continue with the simple health behaviors that protect your family and others and keep the virus under control:

Stay home if you do not feel well and get advice on a COVID-19 test

Wash your hands

Scan QR codes

Enable Bluetooth tracking in the NZ COVID Tracer app

Wear a face mask on public transport and on domestic flights.

You are also encouraged to wear face masks in situations where physical distancing is not possible, such as in stores.

Businesses also have an important role to play:

Place lots of QR code posters in your shop / cafe / restaurant / bar

Invite your customers to scan as they enter

Encourage everyone to wash or clean their hands

New details of the border issue

Date of arrival from through Positive test day / reason Managed isolation / quarantine location February 18 United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland February 18 United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland

Both of these people arrived in the same travel bubble from the UAE.

A previously reported case has been recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 51. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,994.

The total number of tests processed by the laboratories to date is 1,651,035.

On Friday, 10,347 tests were processed. The average seven-day rolling stock to date is 9,651 tests processed.

Historical cases

As of January 1, there have now been 30 historic cases, out of a total of 184 cases.

NZ COVID tracker

It is really encouraging to see that people are still scanning.

A total of 1,847,877 scans were recorded for 24 hours until 1:00 pm this Friday, with an average of 1,396,010 scans done daily this week.

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,664,459 registered users.

Overall poster scans have reached 188,044,780 and users have created 7,631,825 journal entries.

Please keep up the good work and keep using the COVID Tracer app to see where you have been. Please also continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and enable Bluetooth tracking on the application dashboard if you have not already done so.



