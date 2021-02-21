Violence erupts in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on 5th night of protestsExBulletin







footprint Josep Lago / AFP via Getty Images Josep Lago / AFP via Getty Images A fifth night of protests in Barcelona over the arrest of a rapper convicted of criticizing the country’s monarchy and glorifying a separatist group turned violent on Saturday with protesters throwing objects at police, setting fires and looting and vandalizing many luxury stores. Police arrested Pablo Hasl last Tuesday for a 2018 sentence under Spain’s Public Safety Act, which prohibits praise of terrorist groups and insults to the Spanish monarchy. Authorities cited politically charged texts and social media posts accusing Hasl, but his arrest immediately sparked days of protests and sparked a debate over freedom of expression. Thousands took to the streets Saturday night, protesting Hasl’s sentence and the nine-month sentence. At one point, demonstrators threw shells and flames at police, who fired foam bullets to disperse the crowd. Shops in the town’s shopping district, Passeig de Grcia, were looted and vandalized. Video AND Photos from the night show smashes windows along the street and groups passing through at least one boutique, sliding items off the shelves. The windows of the city’s Palau de la Msica concert hall were also broken, Reported by Reuters, citing a local newspaper. Videos and images show glowing objects. Police say barricades and motorcycles were also lit glowing. At least 31 people were arrested in Barcelona on charges of robbery and public disorder, Catalonia Regional Police said on Twitter. Two others were also arrested in the town of Tarragona and one in Lleida, police said. Nine people were also injured, Reuters reports, with two of them being sent to a hospital. Reuters further reports that a demonstration in Madrid remained quiet. About 400 people gathered in the Spanish capital chanting “Free Pablo Hasl!” while under a heavy police presence, The Guardian reports. Reuters notes that police charged the protesters in the city of Pamplona. Violence erupted during demonstrations sparked by Hasl’s arrest last Tuesday. Riot police reportedly attacked a Lleida University building where Hasl and supporters barricaded themselves after Hasl missed a deadline to surrender. Earlier Saturday, Cristina Narbona, president of the country’s Socialist Party, condemned the violence that had erupted during the previous four nights of protests. “We reiterate our strongest condemnation of violence that cannot be justified as a defense of freedom of expression,” Narbona said, according to Reuters. Many people have been arrested across the region since the beginning of the protests. A woman reportedly also lost an eye during the clashes in Barcelona, ​​prompting some politicians to call for an investigation into police tactics. Calls for Hasl’s release have grown to include Spanish artists and celebrities. Film director Pedro Almodvar and actor Javier Bardem have signed a petition for his release. Amnesty International has also defended Hasl, whose online statements have, authorities claim, criticized the Spanish kingdom and shown support for ETA, which has waged a bloody decades-long campaign for independence. The Basque separatist group officially disbanded in 2018. Hasl supporters have described the 2015 security law as a “gag” rule that has restricted his freedom of expression. The Spanish Ministry of Justice has recently announced plans to reform the law to target only actions that encourage violence, although it is unclear what effect this may have on the Hasl case.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos