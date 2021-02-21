Israel and Egypt to lay the gas pipeline under water





The project will serve as part of the network for the much larger pipeline to carry gas to Europe via Greece and Italy. Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and Egyptian Oil and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla agreed during a meeting in Jerusalem to lay an offshore gas pipeline from the Israeli offshore Leviathan field to the Egyptian liquefaction facility. The pipeline will allow the growth of Israeli gas in Europe due to increased demand for natural gas. The project will serve as part of the network for the much larger project to transport gas through an underwater pipeline from Israel to Europe via Greece and Italy. RELATED ITEMS Agreement signed to use Israel pipeline for UAE oil Israel, Greece, Cyprus decided to sign the EastMed pipeline agreement The meeting today was in the framework of the EastMed Gas Forum (EMGF) formed in January 2020, in which Cyprus, Greece, Italy and the Palestinian Authority are members, as well as Israel and Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have associated status. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined the meeting and said, “This is an important day that symbolizes new eras of peace and prosperity in the region with the Abrahamic agreements. It all certainly started with the historic peace agreement between Israel and Egypt and now it is done. something that can take advantage of the economic situations of all the peoples of the region. Al-Molla said, “The good relations between us led to the establishment of the EastMed Gas Forum. We are holding meetings between our teams in order to expand and improve cooperation between the countries on everything related to energy and we look forward to a visit.” Published by Globes, Business News in Israel – en.globes.co.il – February 21, 2021 © Copyright Itonut Globe Publisher (1983) Ltd. 2021

Yuval Steinitz

