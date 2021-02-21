Refugee house in Austria rescued by a man of Punjab origin

The white paint has not dried yet, but as Sukhdeep Singh walks through the house where he once lived in the Austrian city of Baden, he is already painting the refugees who – thanks to him – will soon call it home.

It was the place where he himself lived after leaving his native Punjab region of India as a teenager to start a new life in Europe.

When the Christian NGO that previously ran the site as a home for unaccompanied migrant children said it was impossible to continue running it, Singh intervened to save it from sale to developers.

I did not want anyone to buy what had nothing to do with the house and its history, says Singh, now married with three young children.

Singhs connection to the house and its founder is deep.

The story begins with his arduous journey through Russia and Eastern Europe before arriving in Austria and at the Laura Gatner home, a haven for about 50 unaccompanied young people.

To be honest, my first impression was horrible, Singh recalls. On the top floor of the three-story house, he points to one corner of a 12-square-foot room next to the other. Here was my bed, and here was my second bed, he says of the space he shared with a teenager from Afghanistan.

But during the six years he spent here, he learned to speak the language, made friends, and played football. The house without descriptions in an industrial area symbolized perseverance and kindness for Singh.

HOLOCAUST MEMORIES

Singhs’s key to the beautiful memories of the house is his connection to the Jewish actor and writer Otto Tausig, who was essential in setting up the house after his forced experience of being exiled by the Nazis.

Tausig dedicated the second half of his life to charity. After raising funds to buy the house – including a large personal donation – Tausig donated it to the Protestant charity Diakonie to be used as a shelter for young people. The house is named after Tausigs grandmother Laura Gatner, who died in a Nazi concentration camp.

Social workers, teachers and psychologists here helped Singh understand local culture and master the language. He says he was treated with respect and graduated from technical high school. And Tausig became something like his personal advisor. When Singh pursued a degree at the Technical University, it was Tausig who sponsored it.

Singh, now in his mid-30s and a project manager at multinational Siemens, learned from an old friend that the building he called home would be sold.

Diakonie says the decision was made due to insufficient referrals from residents coming from regional authorities in Lower Austria.

As the EU has strengthened its borders in recent years, the rate of new arrivals has dropped.

The number of unaccompanied elderly asylum seekers went from 8,300 in 2015 to just 390 three years later.

At the same time, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has prided himself on his tough stance against migration, winning many voters from the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) in the process.

The welcome I had is no longer the same, says Singh.

The new Laura Gatner house, however, will be an antidote, with red, blue and yellow mosaic tiles that write her name while still decorating the hallways.

Although most of the 16 apartments will have to be rented out at a profit to pay off the mortgage, at least four will be reserved for asylum-seeking families – who will not be expected to pay a certain rent.

A young mother and her 12-year-old daughter, currently in a government-run asylum center, will be among the first residents. Can you imagine the girl in this center, where she can not even study? Singh thote.

The apartment for both will include a separate space for the girl to study. Three other families are expected to find a home here when construction was completed in March, the same month that Singh arrived here in 2003. Singh is proud of his accomplishments and of keeping the Tausigs legacy. If you are looking for a model, do not look towards the rich who have a lot of money, he says.

Look at those who have big hearts.