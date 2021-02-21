‘Anchor projects’ have not yet been completed 10 years after the devastating earthquake

Ten years after the devastating February 22, 2011 earthquake that forced 70 percent of Christchurch CBD to collapse, locals still face broken buildings and empty spaces.

The government launched an ambitious recovery plan in 2012.

The Christchurch Central Recovery Plan, called the “project,” would dictate the reconstruction of the central city.

To support it, the government will complete a series of “anchoring projects”, to encourage investment in the city and make it a more attractive place to live.

Big promises were made, including 16 anchor projects, developed by the taxpayer and the private sector.

The Metro Sports Facility and Performing Arts was supposed to be ready in 2016, the Congress Center and a stadium covered by 2017.

None of that is over.

However, some projects such as bus exchanges, justice zones and retail zones are in operation.

Christchurch property investor Antony Gough said anchoring projects slowed reconstruction.

“The government did not submit the deadlines they had set – they had anchoring projects which were meant to be key parts to help everyone move forward,” he said.

“But they stuttered on the ground, and as I call it, I wonder why they are called anchors, [because] they are stuck on the ground going nowhere or going very slowly. “

Former Christchurch Central Business Association chief executive Peter Townsend said the timelines of the recovery plan were very ambitious, but it provided momentum.

“I remember quite clearly in 2012 to a large part of my audience talking about a 20 to 25 time frame for rebuilding Christchurch,” he said.

“I suspect at the time we were very optimistic about reconstruction, we wanted to get things done really quickly – and maybe if we had not been optimistic things would not have happened.”

Artist Peter Majendie, who created the 185-chair artwork in 2012 – representing every life lost in the quake – said the new Christchurch has no flair and some big projects were too big.

“I think there will be several things that define Christchurch and their response to the earthquake and one is the Convention Center which is part of the project,” he said.

“This is being handed over, and [to put it] bluntly it is a monstrosity, it is way too big “.

But National List MP and former Reconstruction Minister Gerry Brownlee, who worked on the project, is defending the plans and says he is giving for the city.

He said it remains largely unchanged and there are valid reasons for the delays.

“In some cases it was the greatest consideration of the geological conditions of the land on which it was being built, in the case of the Convention Center, there was a need to let everyone involved know that there was no endless pit for any contractor just dives in. “

Brownlee said the government had to be careful about its spending.

“But in general its form is coming quite well – and also remember that everything was a trade negotiation, it was not just based on a directive and then a white check book,” he said.

Brownlee said he remains proud of the way Christchurch responded to the quake.

He hoped all anchoring projects would be completed within the next five years, but believes the entire city regeneration could take many more years.