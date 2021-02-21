UK senior counterterrorism officer backs key strategy amid review dispute

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to block the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan as calls for the creation of an interim organization begin to gain ground across the country.

Rest assured that as long as I am alive, they will not see the formation of an interim government. “I’m not like those willows bent by the wind,” Ghani said Saturday as he spoke to members of the security forces’ family who had been killed in recent Taliban attacks.

He argued that in such a scenario, Afghanistan could face a similarly bloody and chaotic situation as the 1990s when an interim government replaced the then Moscow-backed administration.

Earlier, Ghani had said he would transfer power to his successor only after his term ended in 2025.

He began his second term as president in March last year.

However, there has been much talk of the need for a transitional government within Afghanistan, with Russia hosting talks between the Taliban and Afghan non-state actors over the past two years becoming the last country to approve the move.

An interim structure would be the ideal solution to end a protracted conflict in the country, Russia said.

Moscow prefers all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to agree on the formation of a comprehensive and transitional coalition government, Russia’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik last week.

Answering a question about the Taliban’s alleged plan to take full control of Afghanistan, the Russian envoy said it would be a bad scenario if the Taliban insisted on such an approach.

He added that a delay in starting peace talks had led to the expansion of the Taliban’s sphere of influence by exploiting the reluctance of Afghan governments to engage in a vital dialogue. The Taliban, he said, now control 75 per cent of Afghan territory.

Prior to the Moscow statement, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Afghanistan’s parliamentary speaker, several faction leaders and two government-appointed negotiators for US-sponsored intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban had made similar demands.

Ghanis’ latest remarks follow his talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Western leaders and senior officials from the newly installed US administration led by President Joe Biden in recent weeks.

Biden has vowed to review a landmark agreement signed between Washington and the insurgent group in February last year which, among other things, set a May 1 deadline for the full withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Under the controversial deal, Ghani has also released thousands of Taliban prisoners who had been arrested by the government and engaged in peace talks with the group in Doha, Qatar.

However, in a significant turn last week, NATO said foreign troops would withdraw from the country only when the time was right, providing much-needed relief for the besieged and divided Ghanaian government, which is plagued by squabbles over various policy measures related to the peace process.

Stoltenberg said NATO’s decision was due to the Taliban’s failure to meet a key criterion of the February deal to reduce violence and sever ties with Al Qaeda, a charge strongly denied by the insurgent group.

The Taliban, for their part, have abandoned intra-Afghan talks with government envoys and warned Washington against a prolonged presence of foreign troops in the country.

Experts, however, believe Ghani could relinquish his seat of power sooner rather than later.

President Ghani may have been told by delegates from some of the countries with which he has recently spoken that talks with the Taliban should be revived and that he may relinquish power permanently, Nasratullah Haqpal, an analyst, told Arab News independent and university teacher.

Therefore, he is concerned about the formation of an interim or transitional government. So now, at any event or session, he says, I will not accept an interim government at the cost of my life, Haqpal added.

Tameem Bahiss, a political analyst on Afghanistan and Pakistan, said the formation of an interim government would be a critical topic to be revived during intra-Afghan talks.

Regional powers and Afghan opposition leaders have supported the formation of an interim government. Neither the Taliban nor the US have clearly rejected the notion of an interim government, he told Arab News.

Expert tanks and U.S. experts are suggesting incentives that could persuade the Taliban to reduce violence and possibly accept an extension to the troop withdrawal deadline. The dissolution of the current government and the formation of an interim government will remain a valuable opportunity to persuade the Taliban to reduce and possibly end the violence, he added.

Meanwhile, an adviser to the former Afghan administration said the world had lost hope of holding transparent polls to elect Ghani’s successor, citing allegations of fraudulent polls in recent years.

This has put the Ghanaian presidency under a dark cloud of doubt and the international community is no longer ready to fund another round of fraudulent elections in Afghanistan, Torek Farhadi told Arab News.

Farhadi added that, on the other hand, foreign forces were considering an exit in May or a few months later, while some well-known American experts, including those at the United States Institute of Peace, had warned the Biden administration that the Ghanis government could to collapse under the weight of corruption, war and Taliban attacks if the US and NATO leave now.

The US, NATO and now Russia, Iran, Pakistan and perhaps China believe that the current situation in Afghanistan needs to be addressed through a political solution. That translates into forming a coalition government with the Taliban to prevent the Afghanistan crisis from further endangering the national security of its neighbors, he said.