NEWS: Global Ambassador Appointed for Disney Worlds 50th Anniversary

We can hardly wait until all The 50th anniversary celebrations begin at Disney World later this year!

like Mickey and Minnie make a great difference AND Park icons are trendy with themed overlays, will be a party like no other! Now, in preparation for the celebration, Disney has appointed its new Global Ambassador.

Disney shared it George A. Kalogridis will be the official Global Ambassador for Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resorts! Currently, Kalogridis also serves as President of Segment Development and Enrichment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. He has been in the company for almost 50 years now.

In this new role, Kalogridis will assist in the development of “strategic and operational business initiatives while developing and scaling best practices on Disney sites worldwide“Furthermore, he will run the businesses of the Disney Institute and National Geographic Live.

Further responsibilities include service as a strategic advisor to Disney destination operators and helping to further Disney’s principles of Diversity and Inclusion.

In the past, Kalogridis has served as president of Walt Disney World, president of Disneyland Resort, and chief operating officer for Disneyland Resort Paris, among many other roles.

As we get ready to celebrate this great milestone at Disney World, we will make sure to give you an overview of everything that happens in parks soon! Stay tuned with AllEars for more Disney news!

Check out the newest Disney Springs magic addition!

What are you waiting for most for the 50th anniversary celebrations? Tell us in the comments below!