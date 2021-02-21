How investigative journalism flourished in hostile Russia





The audience does not care if you bought data or got it from a source, said Roman Anin, founder of iStories, a Russian non-profit research site with a staff of 15. He said he had concluded that since we live in a country where the authorities are killing opposition leaders, let’s forget these rules because these stories are more important than our ethical rules. A telegram bot that provides identification of the owner of each car. Credit … New York Times This portal to Vladimir Putin’s world was also opened when some American journalists covering Russian interference in the 2016 elections produced overheated essays and viral Twitter topics. They cast Mr. Putin, in the American imagination, as an all-powerful puppet master and anyone whose name ends in the letter v as his agent. But it was the real Russians, who ran their websites within the bounds of legality or from outside, who opened windows on Mr. Putin real Russia. And what they uncovered is incredible personal corruption, shadowy figures behind international political interference, and sometimes murderous security services. Here are some examples of these findings: Nonprofit research output The project has been identified Mr. Putin secret family and revealed that the woman who was associated with the president had gained about $ 100 million in wealth from sources linked to the Russian state.

Stories used a host of hacked emails to document how Mr. Putins ex-groom built a huge fortune from state ties.

Bellingcat, which was founded in London and Russia-based Insider identified, named and photographed, Russian agents who poisoned defender Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England in 2018.

Media group RBC went deeper into the political machinery behind the troll farm that interferes in U.S. elections.

Jellyfish on display deep corruption in all corners of the Moscow city government, up to the funeral business.

The Mr Navalnys Foundation flew by drone over Mr Putin’s palace, a vast Black Sea fortune that Mr Navalny labeled the worlds largest bribe in a harsh video, laughing for nearly two hours he was released on his return to Russia last month. The video has been viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube. There is a tendency in parts of the American media now to reflexively judge the rise of alternative voices and open platforms on social media, seeing them only as vectors of misinformation or tools of Donald J. Trump. Russia is a powerful reminder of the other side of this story, the power of these new platforms to challenge one of the most corrupt governments in the world. That is why, for example, Mr. Navalny was a vocal critic of Twitters decision to ban Mr. Trump, call is an unacceptable act of censorship. The new Russian investigative media is also firmly on the internet. And most of it started with Mr. Navalny, a lawyer and blogger who created a YouTube investigation style that draws more from the platform’s lightweight, meme-y formats than from over-produced documentaries or news magazine investigations. . Mr. Navalny does not place himself as a journalist. We are using research reporting as a tool to achieve our political goals, said his assistant, Ms. Pevchikh. (A convention they do not follow: getting comments from the target of an investigation.) Indeed, his relationship with freelance journalists can be complicated. Most are careful to preserve their identity as independent actors, not as activists. They criticize him, but they also send their stories custom, hoping hell to promote them to his wide audience, and he publicly criticizes them because they were too lenient with the Kremlin. The new media also learned from Mr. Navalny. Many have imitated his style on YouTube. And he proved that some lines could be crossed. Moreover, they all obviously benefit from the homogeneity of television networks. Imagine how much YouTube you would watch if the only news channels available were Fox News, Newsmax and OAN.







