



The UK’s top counterterrorism official has urged charities not to boycott a review of the Preventive Governments strategy following the appointment of an Islamist critic to lead it. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said he was disappointed that charities and organizations had refused to participate in the review, urging them to review. This came after William Shawcross, a former chairman of the Charity Commission between 2012 and 2018, was appointed as the independent reviewer of Prevent, created to divert people away from extremism. During his tenure on the commission, he was opposed to the use of charitable funds by Islamists, such as those operating in Syria and other high-risk areas. Mr Basu’s intervention came after human rights and Muslim groups announced a boycott of the official review of the Prevent Governments strategy. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said: “I have always believed and publicly stated that Prevent is the most important pillar of our counter-terrorism strategy, and the counter-terrorism police have long advocated for an independent review. We will, of course, work with government-selected reviewers because we believe the process will give our Prevention practitioners the opportunity to share their multi-year expertise and insight, in the hope of bringing about a lasting improvement in this strategy. vital. But we also acknowledge how important the support and trust of our communities will be if we continue to protect people in need, and so it is with much disappointment that I read some key groups that plan to boycott the review altogether. I will encourage them to review, because only when all sides of the discussion are heard can this review achieve what it aims to achieve. But I hope that even if they do not intend to participate in the review, they will consider working with the counterterrorism police to try and find some common language and ultimately help us improve our protection for those in need for her. The review boycott led by Mr Shawcross came earlier this month from groups including Amnesty International, Liberty and the Runnymede Trust. The appointment, first reported by the Telegraph, has been met with criticism over alleged anti-Muslim comments in the past. In a joint letter, the organizations said: As director of the Henry Jackson Association, Shawcross expressed soft Islamophobic views, saying: Europe and Islam is one of the biggest, most terrible problems of our future. I think all European countries have extremely rapidly growing Islamic populations. Following his appointment, Mr Shawcross said: “I intend to conduct a robust, evidence-based examination of the program to help Britain have a clear and effective strategy to protect vulnerable people from being drawn into terrorism.







