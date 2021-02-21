International
Historian wanted by Lloyds of London to examine his artifacts for slave trade links
Lloyds of London is looking for a slave trade historian to examine his artifacts in the wake of a Telegraph investigation.
The insurance market has posted an announcement for an expert to investigate his collection of more than 3,000 items including paintings, swords and furniture.
The company, which was founded in 1688, first secured slave ships, later apologizing last year for its shameful role in the slave trade.
According to the job announcement, the new staff member will conduct investigations to find out which artifacts and objects relate to African and Caribbean history (specifically slavery and abolition).
Last year a Telegraph investigation revealed that a large proportion of British corporations benefited directly or indirectly from the slave trade and its abolition.
University College London (UCL) last year compiled these names into a key database to find out how British companies acquired slavery.
A Lloyd’s spokeswoman for London said: “As society evolves, it is right and proper for us to look at those symbols and artifacts and make a decision whether or not it reflects what they stand for where we are.
“Of course, it is important to fully understand the story, but we need to do it in a way that reflects changing feelings and social views as we more fully understand that story – good and bad.”
When slavery was abolished in 1833, Lloyds of London was a company which took advantage of the Government’s decision to compensate the British who had lost property as a result.
Lloyd’s London insurer, with founding subscriber Simon Fraser, was the former owner of Castle Bruce estate in Dominica, who was awarded compensation in the amount of 397,451.
A Lloyd’s spokesman at the time said: “We are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the slave trade in the 18th and 19th centuries. It was a terrible and shameful period in English history, as well as ours, and we condemn the unprotected wrongdoing that occurred during this period.
“We will provide financial support to charities and organizations that promote opportunities and inclusion for black and minority ethnic groups.”
Dr Katie Donington, a senior lecturer in history at South Bank University in London, told the BBC that Lloyd’s move was “very welcome”.
“The work to analyze the historical relationship between trade organizations and the slavery business must take place within the context of evidence-based research. This process begins with a review of the archive as well as the relevant material culture maintained by Lloyds,” she said.
She also said she hoped the information coming from the research would be made available to slavery historians, community settings and the public so they could understand the ways in which slavery and its legacy shaped Lloyd’s and the wider city. of London during this period “.
The insurance market was many of several companies identified by the Telegraph that had historical links to the slave trade.
The Greene King pub chain apologized after links were revealed that one of its founders owned a number of plantations in the Caribbean.
Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, said: “It is unforgivable that one of our founders took advantage of slavery and argued against its abolition in the 1800s.
“We do not have all the answers, so we are looking for time to listen and learn from all voices, including our team members and charitable partners, as we strengthen our work on diversity and inclusion.”
