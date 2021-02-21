Seven poll workers killed by landmines as Niger votes in presidential runoff





NIAMEY (Reuters) – Seven poll workers were killed during the Nigerian presidential election on Sunday when their vehicle hit a landmine, an election official said, marrying a day that marked the beginning of the country’s first democratic transition of power. . Mohamed Bazoum sits at his political party headquarters in Niamey, September 14, 2013. Ruling party candidate Bazoum will enter Sunday’s runoff vote as the favorite to succeed Mahamadou Issoufou REUTERS / Joe Penney / File Photo The West African country regularly suffers attacks from Islamic militants and had stepped up security to defend the poll, in which ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum is facing former President Mahamane Ousmane. A vehicle belonging to the election commission (CENI) carrying election workers to their polling stations hit a mine in the rural municipality of Dargol in the southwest, said Harouna Mounkaila, deputy head of the local CENI branch. They were leaving to throw ballot boxes and polling station members, Moukaila told Reuters. Three other workers were seriously injured, he said. Dargol is about 80 km (50 miles) from the border with Malin, a hotbed of militant activity. An attack on two villages near the border in January killed at least 100 civilians, the worst such incident in recent memory. The Nigers twin security crises – one near its western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, where al Qaeda-linked militants and Islamic State operate, and the other along its southeastern border with Nigeria, where Boko Haram is active – were the main issues of the campaign. CONTINUITY THROUGH CHANGE In the first round on December 27, the candidate of the ruling party Bazoum, a former Minister of Interior and Foreign Affairs, won 39.3% of the vote against Ousmane 17%. Bazoum then won the approvals of the candidates who came out third and fourth in the first round. In the capital Niamey, voting seemed to go smoothly. President Mahamadou Issoufou, who is resigning after two five-year terms, hailed the historic nature of the election in a country that has seen four coups since independence from France in 1960. Election staff began counting ballots shortly after polls closed at 7pm (1800 GMT). Results are expected on Friday. Earlier in the day, Bazoum had predicted confidence. I hope fate is on my side, but I have many reasons to believe it is true, he said. Bazoum, 61, has vowed to continue Issoufous policies. Ousmane, 71, Nigers’s first democratically elected president, who was ousted in a military coup in 1996, has vowed to bring about change and tackle corruption. Voting is in every way between continuity and change, said Mahamadou Harouna, a 30-year-old student who declined to say how he voted. One of the world’s poorest nations, Niger has struggled with drought, floods, coronavirus and poor prices for its main export, uranium. Ousmane has rejected the conventional wisdom that Bazoum is the favorite, claiming the ruling party candidates first round was due to fraud, without providing evidence. “If citizens ever notice fraud again, I am afraid the situation will be difficult to manage,” he said after the vote. Reporting by Boureima Balima in Niamey; Written by Bate Felix and Aaron Ross; Edited by Frances Kerry, Giles Elgood and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

