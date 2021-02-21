Ten years later, the earthquake casts a shadow over Christchurch’s past, present, and future

When the second deadly earthquake struck Christchurch 10 years ago today, among the many things knocked down by natural forces were statues of the city’s founding father John Robert Godley, colonial politician William Rolleston and imperial hero Robert Falcon Scott.

Much worse things happened, of course, but this separation from the past felt strongly symbolic.

Books in 2016Krischerck’s demolitionfor the most part it had to do with the dangers of our thinking getting stuck in the past and trying to turn things around as they were. Can these statues allow the city to leave behind the colonial attitudes and practices they represented?

Instead, I suggested, we can focus on the city’s contemporary residents and build on its historically moderate political line.

This was just one of five such “ruptures” I identified that could drive the city’s need to regroup and move forward.

A decade later, I wonder to what extent those predictions have come true. Are they still important on the tenth anniversary of earthquakes? And what unforeseen topics have emerged in the meantime?

Statue of Christchurch founding father John Robert Godley before it collapsed in the 2011 earthquake. (Flickr: Robert Cutts)

Decolonization of the city

Earthquake-damaged Christchurch statues turned out to be unintentionally prejudiced. In 2020, there were international and national debates over the removal of colonial monuments after their dates of use. Statues such as those ofWilliam Colstonin the UK andJohn Hamiltonin Waikato fell amid calls to “overthrow racists.”

Reconstruction after the earthquake had already forced Christchurch to reconsider how it recognized its colonial past. While the statues of Queen Victoria and James Cook would stand, they would be “within the context of the relationship that exists between iwi and the Crown”, according to ajoint statementin 2020 by Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Ngi Thuriri Lead (Dr) Dr Te Maire Tau.

The city had entered a new era of search for balance, biculturalism and partnership. For example, instead of extensively arranging Victoria Square, with its Victoria and Cook statues, it was gently re-formed. New mana signs whenua, including two vaults raised by Fayne Robinson, joined Ricky Manuel 1994. Robinson’s PoupouSpecial authoritywas described in the official literature as:

a new element that provides balance in the bicultural narrative of our city and [] a celebration and reflection of our common cultural heritage. The work will complement the existing statue of Queen Victoria and highlight the enduring relationship between Ngi Tahu and the Crown.

Importantly,Ngi Tahu Universityworked in partnership with the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (CERA), tkaro Limited and city and region councils in Christchurch recovery planning.

Matapopore Charitable Trustis an example of leadership that evolved in reconstruction. Formed as a steering group to represent the interests of Ngi Thuriri as wellChristchurch Central Recovery Plansupported, faith operates on a founding principle: Kia atawhai ki te iwi cares for people.

A house collapsed during the 2011 Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand, February 19, 2021. (Supplied: QFES)

Matapopore has developed narratives for the developing areas of the city that visibly evoke a shared sense of the present and the future. You can see at Te Omeka Justice and Emergency Services, which includes Lonnie Hutchinson’s impressive Kahu Matarau, a kkpo aluminum feather protective cloak.

You can also see it in Victoria Square, where three of 13 Ng Whriki Manaaki (welcome woven garments) by Reihana Parata, Morehu Flutey-Henare and Wayne Youlesymbolic weave“Ngi Thuriri / Ngi Tahu values ​​and histories in the structure of Christchurch urban environment”.

An alternative church christ

Christchurch can be stereotyped as a formal, conventional city. But there is another, alternative past, whose lifestyles have much to offer the present. By the end of the 19th century the city had been a hotbed of early feminism as well as home to movements promoting health and fitness, scenic reserves and communal living.

That spirit seemed to thrive on energy and originalityGAP fillerprojects led by Coralie Winn and Ryan Reynolds. These included numerous creative civic installations, including book exchanges and a dance mat, aimed at forming strong communities.

At this moment, as was true a decade ago, the health and safety of the people of Christchurch are all that matters. (AAP: Pam Johnson / NZN / SNPA)

Greenery of the ruins, public art installations and a public festival of architecture, design and food (PARTY), directed by Jessica Halliday, all continued the creative, bizarre traditions of the city.

The success of those projects was in stark contrast to the frustration many Christchurch citizens feel about the council’s lack of attention. “share an idea“consultation and dominance of top-down planning.

Disappointment at unfinished “anchor” projects, such as stadiums and sports facilities, only fueled calls for alternative transport, swimming pools and collectivism in general. The Margaret Mahy Library and Tranga Playground were welcomed, but the construction of a large convention center, when COVID-19 stopped tourism in its tracks, seemed out of touch with zeal.

Meanwhile, a new “earthquake” further evoked the radical spirit of the city. Students marching for action on climate change seem to echo those before them who had protested over nuclear power, South African rugby tournaments and various foreign wars. Will this Christchurch win?

Diversity in disaster

In my book I defend respect for all people, regardless of race, ethnicity or how long they would have lived in the city. Mind you, the events of March 15, 2019, give this optimism a terrible tone.

But after the terrorist attack there has been a barrage of support for breaking down barriers between the various communities of the city. Perhaps a new sense of community, born of earthquake coping, had spurred a more united approach to hardship.

Remains of the iconic Christchurch Cathedral, which was destroyed during the 2011 earthquake. (AP: Mark Baker)

On the other hand, the reconstruction of the central Anglican cathedral, symbolically reaffirming an Anglo-Celtic dominance of the past, feels at odds with the new climate. Restoration is slow and controversial. Former Bishop Victoria Matthews considered the financial cost too high and wrote that the buildings “however dear to our hearts and beautiful, are secondary to our concern for people”.

Its tourist potential is currently suspended, the symbolic site of the cathedral, as the heart and hope of the city have faded. Restoring an imaginary Englishness to a modern multicultural city, a city that makes all its citizens feel at home, feels less urgent.

The broken heart of the city

Ten years later there is still an ongoing connection to Christchurch as the “garden city”, a feeling I also argued was broken. The future of the red eastern red residential area remains evocatively problematic. Plans for an Avon tkaro river corridor are slowly emerging. However, instead of remodeling it, large areas of house grass actually keep it soft.

I suggested that the city center would continue to fall, as it had done (like many other cities globally) before the earthquakes. It was time to think on a smaller scale, I argued, and not to restore what was there before.

And a decade later there are some exciting signs of a new urban sensibility, such as Te Papa tkaro / Avon River, with a promenade taking its course from the river and attracting various civic features, old and new.

Anglican Cathedral in Christchurch, pictured before being severely damaged in the 2011 earthquake. (Wikimedia Commons: Greg O’Beirne)

But the pandemic has ruined large and unfinished projects along with visions of a vibrant center. Instead of living in the city center, people are moving to new homes outside the city limits, let alone the suburbs leaving an urban regeneration at work. Another anchor project, the Breathe Housing Community, just got theredown.

I saw the rise of these new suburbs and supremacies as troubling evidence of a centralized city. Growth in the Selwyn and Waimakariri districts to the south and north of the city has continued unabated. By 2020, Selwyn had the largest net internal migration in the country. Millions have been spent on the expanded north and south transport corridors that effectively bypass the city.

In the end, however, it is the people who are most important and this is probably the biggest topic I see 10 years later. The 2011 tragedy in which 185 people died and hundreds more were injured has cast a long and grueling shadow.

Health, socio-economic and cultural well-being and so much has not yet been restored. We can add to this story of war and pain the 51 deaths and many more injuries from shooting at the mosque and the fact that 12 of the 26 deaths of COVID-19 New Zealand have been in Canterbury.

At the moment, as was true a decade ago, people’s health and safety are all that matters.

Katie Pickles is a history professor at the University of Canterbury. This article originally appeared on Conversation.