Government to escalate Facebook brawl by attracting potentially millions of dollars worth of advertising spending
The federal government is withdrawing all of its advertising campaigns from Facebook as the social media platform continues to block Australians from accessing the news.
Main points:
- The government will ban all ads on Facebook as the platform blocks news about Australians
- Over the course of a year, the move could cost Facebook more than $ 10 million in revenue
- Google reportedly spent more than $ 60 million on deals with news publishers, the kind of deals Facebook is seeking to avoid
On Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said his department would not use Facebook for advertising campaigns.
Finance Minister Simon Birmingham, who oversees public spending, said Monday that the ban would extend to the entire government.
“My expectation is that we will withdraw from advertising as they undertake this horrific activity of destroying countries inappropriately, seeking to exercise power or influence over our democratic systems,” he told National Radio.
“We will not tolerate it, we will stand firm on the legislation and look at all those advertising points.”
The government spent $ 42 million on digital advertising in 2019-2020. The ACCC has reported about a quarter of all online advertising spending in Australia goes to Facebook, indicating that the move could cost Facebook millions.
The move comes after Facebook blocked news and related news sites for Australian users last week.
Charity, health and government sites including 1800Respect, the WA Fire and Emergency Services Department and the Bureau of Meteorology were “inadvertently” blocked as well.
Facebook’s decision was prompted by a government bill to force digital tech giants to negotiate with publishers how much they should pay for using news in search results or on social media.
Mr Birmingham said today that Treasury Josh Frydenberg had had further talks with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
“We will urge Facebook to accept that it should behave as we would expect it to behave from any other content republisher,” he said.
He added that the government was committed to the current form of the bill, despite ongoing discussions with Facebook.
Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said she respected the decision to withdraw the ads, but feared the misinformation could spread without the right messages.
“I would not say this should be a blanket issue that the government should take over,” she said.
“There are very good reasons to advertise in some circumstances and not in others. It is unfortunate that this happened at a time when we are in the midst of a pandemic.”
A Facebook spokesman said the company was engaging with the government in “our ongoing concerns with the proposed law”.
“We will continue to work with the government on changes to the law, with the aim of achieving a sustainable and fair path for both Facebook and publishers.”
Agreements between Google and publishers reported last week totaled more than $ 60 million.
Misinformation code
As the dispute between Facebook and the government continues to flare up, digital giants including Facebook released an industry code Monday aimed at fighting the spread of misinformation.
The code was approved by Twitter, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Redbubble and TikTok and was developed by Australian Internet and social media industry group DIGI.
Signatories are required to “develop and implement measures aimed at reducing the spread and potential exposure of users” to misinformation and misinformation.
The Australian Communications and Media Authority will report to the government on the effectiveness of the code by the end of June.
“In this code, we have worked to achieve the right balance with what we think people expect when communicating online,” said DIGI managing director Sunita Bose.
“Companies are committed to providing strong safeguards against harmful misinformation and misinformation that also protect privacy, freedom of expression and political communication.”
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the government would “watch closely” to see if the code was effective.
The code is in response to a recommendation in the ACCC 2019 Digital Platform Inquiry.
In its official response to the investigation, the government backed the recommendation in principle, warning “if the actions and responses of the platforms are found to not adequately address the concerns identified by the ACCC, the government will consider the need for further action”.
