The International Digital Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2021, on the FNL Network, will premiere on February 25, 2021 at 08:00 EST.





New York City, NY, February 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – IDFW is the first and only international digital fashion week featuring fashion designers from around the world and broadcast exclusively on the FNL Network for free. Just click here to install FNL Network for free. As the first and only TV network to create a Global Fashion Week with digital broadcasting, IDFW is the biggest fashion week ever shown and is accessible anywhere in the world on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV , Android TV, Android devices, all iOS devices and even your Mac from your App Store all FREE. This season, IDFW will present the winners of the International Digital Fashion Week Competition. This new feature of the competition has rewarded four aspiring designers with coveted spots on the International Digital Week platform. Being the first and only TV network to create a Global Fashion Week digitally broadcast, FNL Network is thrilled with the success of the first season which has over 77 million media impressions. IDFW is a revolutionary movement that has taken Fashion Week by storm. This non-traditional broadcast format has created a unique opportunity for the audience to experience fashion week in a more interactive way. We’re excited by the moon for what’s in store for this new season, says FNL Network CEO and founder of International Digital Fashion Week, Rocco Leo Gaglioti. We are looking forward to everyone seeing the extraordinary line-up of stylists – this season is no different from anything we have shown before. IDFW Fall / Winter 2021 will feature a range of designers such as: SAJAS, Amato Couture, Custo Barcelona, ​​Patrick Cupid, Iceberg, Iris Van Herpen, Ermenegildo Zegna, Tadashi Shoj, Aganovich Couture, Les Hommes, Aida Lorena, Aldrie, Alexis Mabille, Alphonse Maitrepierre, Aniye By, Thalassa Beachwear, Aspara, Men Folder, Black Velvet, Chaotic, Charles & Ron, Charlotte Barjou, Children of Dispute, Christophe Guillarme, Christophe Josse, Cizgi, Custo Barcelona, ​​Dair, Dave Ocampo, David Catalan, Dayana Leon, Xzood, Temporary Clothing Dima Leu, Rumah Rakuji, Dor Fellous, Edric Ong, Edwin Uy, Olanye, Eleventy, Sassy Scraps, Brlection Collection, Chantique Brunei, Fatim-Kake Sylla -Siranis Fashion, Fion Poon, Gall, Zooonek, George the Jewelery, Gnana, Gracie Nutsclub, SYOU, Han Kjobenhavn, Anemone, Hayden Ng, Hesandra, Indira & Isidro, Jasmine Beane, Jessica Reyes, JIEDA, Joannalsm, Binary, Erjohn Dela Serna, Julien Fournie Haute Couture, Justin Haynes of JUS10H, KB-HongA Katho – Quality, Kidill, Lenny Agustin, Lila Nikole, Lin Hu u in, Lisa Fitria, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Maria Elena Couture, Melor, Michael Cinco, Miguel Vieira, Min Thu Ryein, Nana Lola Couture, Monisha Jeraldin, Posh Me’ke, Mr. Triple X, Natacha Van, Nathalia Gaviria, Neera Alatas, Phoeline Hats, Oteyza, Pat Santos, Jolipoli, The Parrot, Pitnapat Yotinratanachai, Guven, Pui, Pungu Borneo, Rahul Mishra, Sankuanz, Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Sla , Taragalane Stockholm, Stockaram, Stockholm, Ward, Urban, Vaderetro, Vaishali S, Victoria Andreyanova, Lastcost, Woolrich, WYNKA, Gu A Xin, Yanina Couture, Sheker Akin Design, Zin Myat Myat Win, Juana Martin, Mihara Yasuhiro, Javhari, Aliya Kalieva, Yestaev Alibek, Nurbek Kadyrkulov, Oksana Ponomareva, Golden Silk, Nardas, TSIANA, MaxMara, SportMax, Lesia Semi, Elie Saab, DSquared2, Valentin Yudashkin, International Digital Fashion Week is accessible anywhere in the world, from the comfort of your bed to your day trip, for free only on the FNL Network. The FNL Network is the # 1 global lifestyle channel for all things edge fashion and entertainment. Fashion News Lifestyle Network, founded in 2016, shows a diverse range of entertainment for millions of viewers around the world. The network combines a perfect combination of fashion, film, travel, beauty, health and reality TV to create an incomparable viewer experience. Founder and CEO Rocco Leo Gaglioti created this diverse platform in order to show users a new perspective on the fashion world. Just look at the FNL Network in your app store or your channel store on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, all iOS devices and even your Mac from your app store or click on it download FNL Network for free: https://beacons.page/fnl.network Company Name: FNL Network

This news is published for the above source. FNL Network [ID=17006] responsible: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to purchase. Any purchases made from this story are made at your own risk. Consult an expert health professional before making any such purchase. Every purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of sale of the website. The content publisher and its distribution partners assume no direct or indirect responsibility. If you have any complaints or copyright issues regarding this article, please contact the company in question.

