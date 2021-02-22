Iran warns Biden as it pushes forward with plan to cut nuclear inspections

TEHRAN, Iranian President Joe Biden is pursuing the same policy against Iran as his predecessor, the country’s foreign minister said Sunday, two days before Tehran threatened to limit UN inspections at its nuclear facilities.

In an interview with the English-language news agency Press TV, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said former President Donald Trump’s policy of “maximum pressure” was still being implemented in Iran.

The United States is dependent on sanctions, but they need to know that Iran will not come under pressure, Zarif said. We are not looking for nuclear weapons.

He reiterated Tehran’s position that Washington should take the first step in reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which offered relief from sanctions on Iran in exchange for its agreement to curb its nuclear program.

Trump pulled the US out of the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in May 2018 and again imposed harsh sanctions in a bid to isolate Iran and drastically reduce its oil exports.

In response, Iran began violating some of its nuclear border agreements, and in December, lawmakers in the country passed a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if the signatories do not provide relief from sanctions by February 23, which is Tuesday.

Iran will also block an additional protocol that allows UN inspectors to conduct more intrusive inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Zarif insisted this does not mean Iran is abandoning the deal, but he said the US should lift sanctions to save the pact. All our steps are reversible, he said.

The Biden administration announced last week that it was ready to hold talks with other world powers and Iran to discuss the deal, but countries have been at odds over who should take the first step.

Zarifs’s comparison of Biden’s approach to Trump’s tactics against Iran is a sign of dissatisfaction with the pace and stance of the Biden administration, said Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, a Middle East security researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, a research institution in London.

There was optimism that the Biden administration would have acted more quickly when it comes to Iran, Tabrizi said. Instead, a month later, he just declared his readiness to take part in talks last week, and for the talks to translate into something concrete is likely to take some time.

Download NBC News app for news and policies

Meanwhile, the head of the UN nuclear observer, Rafael Grossi, met with the head of Iran’s nuclear program on Sunday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week that the visit was aimed at finding “a mutually acceptable solution for the IAEA to continue substantive verification activities in the country”.

Grossi was expected to brief the media on the outcome of the talks later Sunday.

Ahead of the meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian State TV on Saturday that the purpose of Grossis’ visit was to minimize possible damage to co-operation between Tehran and the IAEA.

He added that nuclear inspections will drop by 20 per cent to 30 per cent after Tuesday but that they will still continue.

Amin Khodadadi reported from Tehran, Yuliya Talmazan from London.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.