‘A wonderful day’: Thousands of frontline workers across Australia get the COVID-19 vaccine
Health experts are urging all Australians to get the coronavirus vaccine once they are able to, as the start of the spread of the stroke is heralded as a milestone in the country’s pandemic response.
Dissemination begins with approximately 60,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to be administered in priority groups.
The first Victorian to open his sleeve and get the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning was Rhonda Stuart, chief of infection control at Monash Health.
“I’m really proud to be getting this vaccine and starting the next chapter in our work against COVID,” she told reporters.
“Now the goal is to vaccinate all of our healthcare workers and then go out to the public as well.”
Professor Stuart’s team handled the first confirmed case of Victoria COVID-19 in January last year and hundreds more since then.
“It’s been 14 months since we first saw the patient. So amazing we’ve reached this stage where we can vaccinate people to protect ourselves from it, it’s really wonderful,” she said.
Nurse Rachel Hogben, who manages the intensive care unit at Dandenong Hospital, said she was relieved to have received the stroke.
“I’m actually a little more emotional than I thought I would be. Very relieved,” she said.
“I feel like this is the way forward … we are no longer acting in defense against this, we are now on the attack and it is an amazing day.”
Health and border control workers, and elderly care residents and their caregivers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, at centers across the country.
But Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd admits that about 20 per cent of the community is reluctant to get a coronavirus vaccine.
One such picture emerged on the weekend when the final crowd of the Australian Open cheered mentioning the coronavirus vaccines.
Dr Kidd has tried to reassure Australians that the medical regulator has undertaken rigorous testing to ensure strokes are safe and effective.
“Please, when it ‘s your turn, please line up with us and get your vaccine,” he told ABC on Monday.
“Today is a historic moment in our collective response to tackling COVID-19 and bringing things under control as quickly as we can.”
Frontline workers, including police officers, have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines in NSW, with 35,000 strokes to be administered over the next three weeks.
The outbreak began Monday at Sydney Royal Hospitals Alfred, Westmead and Liverpool, where uniformed police officers were among those lined up.
About 500 recipients, rated at high risk through their close work with confirmed and possible coronavirus cases, were dealt a blow to the RPA, with Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian promoting the benefits of vaccination.
“By the end of October, I hope everyone who is offered the vaccine in NSW, which should be the entire population, has it by that time,” she said.
“It means we can think about settings, overseas travel, easing restrictions.”
One thousand people are expected to receive the vaccination on Monday at the three hospitals.
Vaccinations have begun with Pfizer inoculation for recipients, including those employed in quarantine hotels, people checking arrivals at the airport, health personnel, cleaners, police and security.
There will be more than 1000 vaccines in the ACA every day for the next three weeks, plus more in Westmead and Liverpool
“Until we complete 35,000 in the first three weeks in those first three hospitals,” Ms Berejiklian said.
All quarantined hotel workers in NSW – about 6,500 people a week – will be involved in starting the strike opening.
Vaccinations are not mandatory for elderly care workers, but the country’s top medical panel is still examining the issue.
Age Care Minister Richard Colbeck said any change would be based on the advice of medical experts, but he expected most workers in the sector to take the plunge.
“These are the indications we are seeing so far, not only in caring for the elderly, but I think there is a great deal of anticipation in the community,” he told Sky News.
Age care resident Jane Malysiak, 85, who survived World War II in Poland as a child before migrating to Australia, was first in line for the Pfizer vaccination on Sunday.
Health Minister Greg Hunt and Health Department chief Brendan Murphy will take the AstraZeneca alternative when it becomes available, which is expected to be next month.
The government is committed to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to all Australians by the end of October.
Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines require two separate doses for a person to be fully immunized – Pfizer 21 days away and AstraZeneca 12 weeks away.
