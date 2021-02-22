Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

Tam stressed the need for Canadians to take precautions as cases of variants increase.

More schools are closing in Quebec for coronavirus variant concerns.

Students, staff in public schools 5 BC test positively for the variant.

Canada’s new air travel rules take effect Monday for testing, hotel quarantine.

Israel plans to allow cultural gatherings, travel for vaccinated residents.

Coronavirus tracer: Cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations in your area.

Canada’s chief public health official says collective efforts to combat COVID-19 are paying off, even as the country sits at a “critical juncture” in the fight against rapidly spreading variants.

Dr. Theresa Tam said on Twitter on Sunday that COVID-19 disease activity continues to decline and vaccination is heading in the right direction.

“Our collective effort has begun to upset the balance in our favor,” Tam said.

But she says Canadians need to take COVID-19 precautions to protect each other, especially as cases of more contagious variants are on the rise across the country.

Such a move would be introduced Monday, with flight passengers arriving in Canada if they are not excluded must appear on a COVID-19 test upon arrival and quarantine at a government-approved hotel for up to three days while they await their results.

The federal government has provided a list of authorized hotels for passengers arriving in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. The government says the list is incomplete and will be finalized in the coming days.

What is happening in Canada

As of 5:35 p.m. ET On Sunday, Canada reported 845,657 cases of COVID-19, with 31,375 cases considered active. A CBC News death toll was 21,674.

IN British Columbia, students or staff at five public schools in the Fraser Health region have tested positive for the fastest-spreading coronavirus variant first discovered in the UK, health officials said.

IN AlbertaPrime Minister Jason Kenney said the province will not introduce any new taxes as his government prepares to unveil a pandemic-focused budget on Thursday. Finance Minister Travis Toews said deficits would continue and the budget would focus on COVID-19 pandemic aid, along with getting the economy back on track.

Saskatchewanconfirmed 182 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Sunday. Meanwhile, in Regina, police issued two tickets for violating health orders to people protesting against public health orders.

Manitoba reported 58 new cases and two additional victims.

Ontario recorded 1,087 new cases and 13 additional deaths. Officials also said there are more than 400 cases of coronavirus variants in the province.

Why this doctor requires aggressive action about COVID-19 variants:

In an interview on Rosemary Barton Live, Dr. Brooks Fallis speaks out against the reopening of plans in several provinces as officials study the possible implications of spreading the new COVID-19 variants. 8:46

Quebec reported 666 new cases, the lowest number of new infections in five months. The province also saw 15 more deaths.

Meanwhile, officials are closing more schools in the province in response to concerns over coronavirus variants.

The closures come after authorities in Quebec City largely completed mass testing Sunday for all 342 staff and students at Marguerite d’Youville Elementary School in Cap-Rouge, where they suspected a variant of the coronavirus may have circulated.

Marguerite-dYouville Elementary School was first closed in Quebec City on Saturday. (Jean-Michel Cloutier / Radio Canada)

IN New Brunswick, a sixth death has been reported at the Manir Belle Vue care home in Edmundston. The facility had confirmed 92 cases of 51 residents and 41 staff as of Friday, according to Public Health.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 25 new cases, all within the Eastern Health region.

New Scotland added a new infection. Public health officials also announced four possible new COVID-19 exposures in the Halifax area.

Nunavut reported a new case of COVID-19 on Sunday in Arviat. It is the ninth day in a row that one or more new cases have been reported in the severely affected community. Without three recoveries, Arviat has a total of 28 active cases.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 111.2 million COVID-19 cases had been reported worldwide, with more than 62.7 million of those cases listed as recovered in a tracking site run by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 2.4 million.

IN Asia, Israel has unveiled a plan to allow people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus to attend cultural events, fly abroad and go to health clubs and restaurants.

One person is administered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Dimona, Israel, on Sunday. (Tsafrir Abayov / Associated Press)

IN Europe, Serbia has received a first shipment of 150,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, adding the other three vaccines already in use.

IN Americas, The official leading Mexico ‘s response to the pandemic says it has tested positive for the coronavirus.

IN Africa, the continent has confirmed more than 3.8 million cases and more than 100,000 deaths. South Africa leads the continent in both figures, with more than 1.5 million cases and more than 48,000 deaths.