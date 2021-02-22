SEE: Mavs Ex JJ Barea Sizzles – And Arguments – In International Game





JJ Barea left the Dallas Mavericks this year insisting he has not finished playing professional basketball enough. While playing for his national team in Puerto Rico, Barea is demonstrating that he is correct – literally, as you will see, “winning the argument”. Barea is now playing for Movistar Estudiantes in Spain, while also representing his hometown of Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is fighting for a place to play in the AmeriCup tournament and is currently participating in qualifying games. Puerto Rico over Mexico on Friday? No problem Puerto Rico – Bahamas on Saturday? No problem again, mostly due to Barea’s 26 points in the game … an explosion involving a three-pointer that beat the noise JJB made while still debating with a ref. READ MORE: Dallas Mavs Fave JJ Barea long-term signing with new team Barea will turn 37 in June … but he still displays all the features, despite being “too small”, that he exhibited for 14 NBA seasons, 11 of them in Dallas, where he was a major part of the 2010-2011 team that led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals. JJB hoped to get another NBA team after his release of money guaranteed by the Mavs during training camp. When that did not happen, some in Dallas hoped he would catch up as a member of the Mavs staff. Maybe this is his future. But now? Barea won every penny in his role with the Mavericks, and he goes on to win everything he gets now that he has left the NBA … including, we bet, respect from the ref who looks here as JJB multi-task his way for him a tournament victory. CONTINUE READING: Are the Mavs ‘Gunslingers & Gamblers’ Ready for the NBA Trade?

