7 poll workers killed by mines amid Nigeria historic voteExBulletin







Seven workers with the Nigerian election commission were killed in a landmine explosion during a voting day expected to bring about the first democratic transition of power in the country since becoming an independent nation. Media reports say a vehicle belonging to the Nigerian election commission hit a landmine in the rural community of Dargol. The vehicle was carrying election workers to polling stations in the southwest of the country. "They were leaving to throw the ballot boxes and the members of the polling station," said Harouna Mounkaila, deputy chairman of the commission. told Reuters. Three other workers were seriously injured, Mounkaila told the news service. It was unclear if the vehicle was intentionally targeted. Dargol is in the western region of Tillabery, where Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali meet. Armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS have strengthened their positions in the region and launched frequent attacks, according to Al Jazeera. Suspected Islamic militants were killed at least 100 people in two cities in western Niger in January in the worst violence in recent memory. With concerns over regular attacks, the West African country had stepped up security for Sunday's run-off between ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum and former President Mahamane Ousmane. Al Jazeera reports that thousands of soldiers have been deployed across the country. Bazoum, a former interior and foreign minister, is highly favored to win Sunday's vote. In the first round of December, Bazoum secured nearly 40% of the vote. Ousmane, who was Nigeria's first democratically elected president in 1993, received only 17%. The decision by outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou to step down voluntarily after two five-year terms brought elections that would mark Nigeria's first peaceful transfer of power between elected presidents. The country has seen four coups, Reuters reports, since gaining independence from France in 1960. "I'm proud to be the first democratically elected president in our history to be able to pass the baton to another democratically elected president," Issoufou said as he voted in Nigeria 's capital, Niamey, according to Al Jazeera. Bazoum, who has been approved by the president, has vowed to continue Issoufou's policies combating Islamic extremism in place. After the first round of voting, Bazoum also secured support from two other candidates. His rival, Ousmane, who was ousted in a military coup in 1996, has also vowed to address security concerns, but has promised to bring about change in Nigerian governance as well. Ousmane refuses to accept Bazoum's main candidate status, Reuters reports, claiming the first-round margin resulted from fraud. Ousmane has not provided any evidence to support his claim.

