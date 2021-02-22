Saudi Arabia to invest more than $ 20 billion in its military industry over the next decade





Telegraph Saudi Arabia allows women to join the military Saudi Arabia is allowing women to join its military, the Kingdom’s defense ministry announced on Sunday, in its latest efforts to improve its image abroad. Military ranks from sergeants to sergeants are now available to women in the Saudi Arabian Army, the Royal Saudi Air Defense, the Navy and Armed Forces Strategic Missile Force, and the Armed Forces Medical Services. Women between the ages of 21 and 40 who have a clear criminal record, are not married to a non-Arab Saudi national, and have at least one high school diploma are eligible to enroll in the forces. The move comes at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans 2030 vision 35-year-old princes strive to modernize the kingdom, attract foreign investment and improve its reputation. Despite reforms in the areas of driving, employment, and freedom of movement in recent years, women’s rights remain a major criticism of the Kingdom. While these measures are important, many activists advocating for these reforms remain imprisoned, silent or in exile, a Human Rights Watch report read following the release of prominent women rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul last week. These announcements of reforms can also serve to divert attention from ongoing repression. Lina al-Hathloul, Loujains’s younger sister, also sent a letter to one of the UK’s female knights, Hollie Doyle, urging her to boycott the Saudi Cup for abuses of women’s rights. Authorities and their expensive PR advisers want to use events like the Saudi Cup to show the world that the country has changed, but far from these fascinating events the brutality continues, reads the letter, first reported by The Independent. Women’s rights activists such as Samar Badawi, Nassima al-Sadah and Mayaa al-Zahrani remain in Saudi prisons because of their activism, Lina added. Human rights organizations said Loujain al-Hathloul faced sexual harassment and torture during her time in Saudi prison for campaigning to end the male-dominated system and ban the driving of women. Despite reforms that allowed women to take action a few weeks after Loujains’ arrest, she remained imprisoned until last week.

