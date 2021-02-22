



CHURCH, New Zealand First houses and cars disappeared. Fences, walkways and other remaining markers of suburban life followed. Now, only the green layers remain a terrifying memorial to the two earthquakes that flattened Christchurch, New Zealand’s second largest city, 10 years ago. The corrugated space, which starts two miles from downtown Christchurch, was considered uninhabitable after the quake, the second of which killed 185 people on February 22, 2011. The 8,000 properties it covered were bought by the government and leveled, the remains taken away vete. The land now stands in oblivion, a reflection of the difficult decisions Christchurch has faced of how, what and where to rebuild on disaster-prone ground. In the central business district, cranes, excavators and drills are still a feature of almost every road. But on the eastern outskirts, an area nearly twice as large as Central Park in New York is constantly being reclaimed by nature.

C-de-sacs sits in the swamp and sludge, evidence why residents left, not all by choice. The lawns have the appearance of weak golf courses; the grass is mowed and sprinkled for weeds, but nothing is newly planted. Beyond the lighting poles of the lamps and the faded stencil of the street, there are few signs of a human past.

Missing, parts of the area, which the government renamed the red zone, now attract food finds. One late Sunday afternoon in late summer, a group of families moved through a wildflower field that was once a backyard, stopping to pick yarrow and chamomile for tea. A rug of fruit on the ground under a tall pear tree was much more than they could carry in bags and baskets. The children put pears in their mouths, the other already in their hands. They are sweet but quite soft, Baxter MacArthur, 10, cried from his perch in the middle of the tree. The red zone is a sobering reminder that New Zealand lives in one of the most geologically active places on earth. The capital, Wellington, stands at the top of seismic demolition lines, and the largest city, Auckland, is built on a ring of about 50 dormant volcanoes.

The first of two earthquakes a decade ago, a 7.1 magnitude seizure on September 4, 2010, caused extensive structural damage in Christchurch, a city of 380,000 that is the largest on the South Island of New Zealand. No one died as a direct result, even though one person had a fatal heart attack. This was followed five months later by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that killed 173 people in the central city and 12 elsewhere, while the facades and tall buildings were destroyed. Roads, bridges, water infrastructure systems of the city were destroyed and the central business district would remain closed for two years. The mammoth’s task of reinventing itself has been accomplished for Christchurch, which before the earthquakes was a fairly conservative city containing traditional English architecture. Efforts have continued slowly, but a rebuilt center in the city is emerging, greener and more compact. Deciding what to do with the red zone has been no less troubling. Open space, though born of tragedy, is a rare treasure among major cities. And if the outdoors is vital to mental health, Christchurch may need it more than most countries. City treatment services are still strained a decade after the quakes, pressure has been heightened by the 2019 terrorist attack on two mosques that killed 51 people. But planning for the area has taken years and remains unclear. Christchurch City Council and central government are concentrated in downtown at the expense of abandoned suburbs, said Yani Johanson, a city councilor for an area that lies in the red zone part.

Proponents of land conservation projects have urged the council to commit to ecological restoration. It should be somewhere where people can come and be where their property was, but not destroy it through large buildings, said Celia Hogan, co-chair of the community group Green Zone Greenery, while her children ate freshly picked apples and tried to climb a tree left. Years of local consultations have been needed to determine what should happen to the land, but planting of local trees should start soon, she said. A native forest would be a respectable way to get to know people who have ever given up their home all their lives, she added. A plan for the area created by a central government agency in 2019 tried to balance what everyone wanted ecology and environment, recreation, memorial space and shopping effort. There is another consideration. New Zealand is in the grip of a housing crisis. Mr Johanson said pressure was likely to mount on the council to consider whether parts of the area were indeed uninhabitable, as was judged a decade ago. Right now, anyone who wants to walk in the red zone can park at the end of blocked roads and, as the city sounds fall, they feel like the only person on earth. The other sections are more lively. A piece of land along the Avon River last Sunday felt like a noisy and messy park with cyclists, runners, dogs and kids. On another empty road, custom-built drones hummed around a runway; nearby, parents were using a road filled with miniature traffic signs to teach their children road safety lessons.

The idea that they were once homes is becoming less and less, said Joanna Payne, a founding member of the group Christchurch Urban Food, who uses the Maori name for Christchurch. She and her friends said that when they gather fruit, they always wonder who planted the tree.

When the government sought to buy thousands of homeowners after the 2011 earthquake, it aimed to give them security for their future. Many were outraged by the offer, which was based on four-year property appraisals. Some were forced to agree to pay their mortgages, others when officials warned that red zone areas would no longer be served by services, infrastructure or insurance. A handful of residents called the governments bluff and stood up. Brooklands, a semi-rural area, is home to the most united display of the red zone challenge. When the land there was deemed uninhabitable, most of the residents were sold and evacuated, but just over a dozen houses remained. Beautiful beautiful, said one of the homeowners, Stephen Bourke. There is no one here. Its paradise. A project manager in the civil construction industry, Mr. Bourke repaired his own 80-year-old wooden villa. It does not leak, he said. Everything is in a corner, but we closed it with water. Ramshackle bus shelters remain on single-lane roads in Brooklandss, though no buses arrive. Surviving houses are accompanied by overloaded parts.

Local authorities are still collecting rubbish and mowing the borders, contrary to warnings in 2011 that they would be stopped, but the roads are potholed and uneven. Mr Bourke said he saw little point in moving elsewhere, given that much of New Zealand is prone to earthquakes and floods. It’s all right for these politicians to show up and show people where they can go, he said. But where would you tell me to go to New Zealand that is safe to live in?

