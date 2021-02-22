Australia will not change its planned content laws despite blocking Facebook: lawmakers





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will not change proposed laws that would make Alphabet Incs Google and Facebook pay news media for content, a senior lawmaker said Monday, despite strong opposition from Big Tech firms. Photograph Photograph: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of the Australian flag displayed in this illustrative photo taken on 18 February 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration Facebook has strongly protested against the laws and last week suddenly blocked all news content and several accounts of the state government and the emergency department. The social media giant and Australian leaders continued to discuss the changes over the weekend. But with the bill scheduled for a debate in the Senate on Monday, Australia’s oldest upper house lawmaker said there would be no further changes. The bill as it stands … strikes the right balance, said Simon Birmingham, Australian Minister of Finance, to Australian Radio Broadcasting Corp. The bill in its current form ensures that the news content created in Australia by news organizations created in Australia can and should be paid for and done in a fair and legitimate manner. The laws would give the government the right to appoint an arbitrator to set content licensing fees if private negotiations fail. While both Google and Facebook have campaigned against the laws, Google last week struck deals with major Australian sales, including a global deal with Rupert Murdochs News Corp. There is no reason why Facebook cannot do and achieve what Google already has, Birmingham added. A Facebook representative declined to comment Monday on legislation that passed the lower house last week and has the support of a majority in the Senate. The DIGI lobby group, which represents Facebook, Google and other online platforms like Twitter Inc., meanwhile said Monday that its members had agreed to adopt an industry-wide code of practice to reduce the spread of misinformation online. Under the voluntary code, companies undertake to identify and prohibit anonymous accounts, or bots, the distribution of content, informing users of the origin of content, and publishing an annual transparency report, among other measures. Reporting by Byron Kaye and Colin Packham; Edited by Sam Holmes

