Algeria nominates new energy minister in government reshuffle





AMMAN: Jordan’s lower house of parliament on Sunday approved what has been described as the toughest budget in the history of kingdoms. The draft budget for 2021 and budgets for independent public institutions were backed by a majority of MPs as the country struggles to rebuild its economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The government introduced the law to lawmakers last month with a post-foreign aid deficit estimated at 2.06 billion Jordanian dinars ($ 2.89 billion), or 6.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to 2.16 billion dinars in 2020. Domestic revenues are estimated at about 7.8 billion dinars ahead of foreign grants, which are expected to reach 577 million dinars, from 851 million dinars for 2020. The value of total expenditures in the 2021 budget is expected to reach 9.93 billion dinars or 31.2 percent of GDP, compared to 9.37 billion dinars or 30.6 percent of GDP in 2020. A total of 111 deputies in the 130-member chamber took the floor to present their comments and concerns about the bill. In response, Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ renewed government commitments not to impose any new taxes during 2021. But he warned that raising public revenues as demanded by some MPs requires some sacrifices, including imposing more taxation and termination of public employees. The Minister told MPs that their requests for development and infrastructure projects in their constituencies were unrealistic given the size of the budget. He said the 2021 state budget is capable of addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and will prevent further contraction of the economy. The minister said inflation rates were expected to rise reasonably this year, by 1.3 per cent, and that he expected a 6.5 per cent increase in national exports with the world gradually recovering from the pandemic. Al-Ississ had previously described the budget as the most difficult for Jordan ever. Jordan imposed a nationwide blockade from March 17 to May 30 last year in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, before gradually opening up several sectors. Other areas of the economy remain closed so far with the possibility of imposing more restrictions on coronavirus content as the number of infections increases. Jordan recorded about 4,000 infections on Sunday, the highest in more than two months The unemployment rate in Jordan reached 23.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, up 4.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019, according to official figures. Jordan’s economy is expected to grow by 1.8 percent in 2021 and 2 percent in 2022, according to a World Bank report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos