International
Iran restrains nuclear inspectors, but seems to leave room for a deal
Iran appears to have partially lifted its threat to severely limit international inspections of its nuclear facilities starting Tuesday, giving Western nations three months to see if the start of a new diplomatic initiative with the United States and Europe will to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.
After a weekend trip to Tehran, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Sunday that his inspectors would have less access since Tuesday, but that they could still monitor major production sites. where Iran has stated it is making nuclear material. He did not describe what form those new borders would take, but he said there would be a three-month pause for some of Iran’s new restrictions under a technical annex that was not made public.
At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that under a law passed by the country’s parliament, Tehran would no longer abide by an agreement with the nuclear agency that gives inspectors the right to request entry into any country. where they suspected nuclear activity may have occurred. He also said inspectors would be blocked from taking footage by security cameras that keep some of the sites under constant surveillance.
The vague announcement appears to be part of a maneuver in Iran over how to respond to an offer from the Biden administration to resume diplomatic contact to restore the deal that President Donald J. Trump abandoned nearly three years ago. President Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken offered to join European nations in what would be the first substantive diplomacy with Tehran in more than four years.
Iran has not yet responded, said Jake Sullivan, Mr. Bidens national security adviser, on CBS Face the Nation on Sunday. But what has happened as a result is that the script is back. Iran Iran that is now diplomatically isolated, not the United States. And the ball is in their court.
Iran has consistently tried to put pressure on Washington to lift sanctions, with step-by-step increases in the amount of nuclear fuel it is producing and reports that it is beginning to enrich uranium to higher levels, closer to the material of the scale. bomb. The threat to restrict inspectors has been part of this effort.
But now Iranians are finding themselves relying on a corner of themselves: With a presidential election in four months, no one wants to look weak in the face of international pressure.
Iranian leaders also acknowledge that Mr Bidens’ election gives them the best chance since 2018 of lifting sanctions and international oil sales flowing. This will require the reinstatement of production limits mandated in the 2015 agreement. The agreement also requires Iran to undergo early inspections of undeclared countries under what is called the Additional Protocol, the rules adhered to by most members of the Agency. International Atomic Energy Agency in granting wider rights to inspectors.
Mr Grossi and White House officials seemed eager to avoid any suggestion that inspectors’ borders were creating a crisis such as the one the Clinton administration faced in 1994, when North Korea expelled agency inspectors. and raced for a bomb. In this case, the inspectors will continue their work in Iran, even if their vision for nuclear fuel production and their ability to trace past nuclear activity is limited.
Grossi mitigated some of the damage, Andrea Stricker, a researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, who has been a vocal critic of the deal with Iran, said Sunday. But she added that reduced monitoring in any form is extremely problematic due to the large nuclear advances Iran has undertaken, especially as the agency began to raise questions about past nuclear activity in countries where it had found traces of radioactive material.
New Washington
The IAEA should publish the technical agreement and explain exactly how the monitoring has been reduced so that the international community can assess the severity of Irans’ move, she said. Stricker.
Henry Rome, an Iran expert at the Eurasia Group, said Sunday’s announcement marks an opening, but they were not yet in the woods, noting that the country continued to increase its uranium enrichment and try new, more centrifuges. advanced to produce fuel.
The announcement that Iran had reached some kind of accommodation with Mr. Grossi who could buy time for diplomacy provoked reactions from all factions in Iran. And the lack of details from the country’s atomic energy agency and the international nuclear agency provided material to both those who wanted to reset the deal and those who thought it was too restrictive of Iran’s capabilities.
Conservative commentators took to social media to criticize the government for violating a law passed by Parliament in January that allows restricting access for inspectors.
The edge of the law? Seyed Nezameddin Mousavi, a conservative lawmaker, wrote on Twitter on Sunday, suggesting the government was trying to steer the actions of Parliaments. It seems my anxiety was justified.
Supporters of diplomacy praised the government for its creative thinking on how to recognize the legal requirement without removing inspectors. Some suggested the compromise included Iran’s agreement to preserve footage recorded by security cameras monitoring fuel production but not handing it over to inspectors until the 2015 agreement is reinstated.
The Iranians have agreed on more than meets the eye at this stage, but because if the IAEA is to be fully satisfied, there must be continuity of knowledge, said Ali Vaez, Iran’s director for the International Crisis Group. It has basically postponed the crisis.
Rick Gladstone contributed to reporting.
