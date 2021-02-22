Iran restrains nuclear inspectors, but seems to leave room for a deal

Iran appears to have partially lifted its threat to severely limit international inspections of its nuclear facilities starting Tuesday, giving Western nations three months to see if the start of a new diplomatic initiative with the United States and Europe will to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

After a weekend trip to Tehran, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Sunday that his inspectors would have less access since Tuesday, but that they could still monitor major production sites. where Iran has stated it is making nuclear material. He did not describe what form those new borders would take, but he said there would be a three-month pause for some of Iran’s new restrictions under a technical annex that was not made public.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that under a law passed by the country’s parliament, Tehran would no longer abide by an agreement with the nuclear agency that gives inspectors the right to request entry into any country. where they suspected nuclear activity may have occurred. He also said inspectors would be blocked from taking footage by security cameras that keep some of the sites under constant surveillance.

The vague announcement appears to be part of a maneuver in Iran over how to respond to an offer from the Biden administration to resume diplomatic contact to restore the deal that President Donald J. Trump abandoned nearly three years ago. President Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken offered to join European nations in what would be the first substantive diplomacy with Tehran in more than four years.